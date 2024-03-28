Greenberg Traurig Recognized Across Europe and the Middle East by 2024 Legal 500 EMEA Guide

The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2024 guide recognized 56 practices and 140 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T

he Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2024 guide recognized 56 practices and 140 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

According to The Legal 500, the EMEA guide provides researched coverage of more than 80 countries and over 2,700 ranked law firms. The publication conducts the research process annually, providing a detailed qualitative assessment of various factors, including work law firms have conducted over the past 12 months and historically; team experience and depth; specialties and ancillary services; and law firm client opinions.

The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a top-tier law firm in seven practice areas in two countries:

Germany : Entertainment – Digital Content; Real Estate

: Entertainment – Digital Content; Real Estate Poland : Capital Markets; Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Competition/Antitrust; Private Equity; Real Estate

The guide recognizes 12 Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the "Hall of Fame" list:

Germany:

Claudia Hard – Real Estate Finance

Christian Schede – Real Estate and Construction

Italy:

Corrado Angelelli – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side

Bruno Cova – Compliance; Restructuring and Insolvency

Marzio Longo, Real Estate and Construction

Netherlands:

Herald Jongen – Information Technology

Poland:

Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust

Tomasz Kacymirow – Tax

Marek Kozaczuk – Tax

Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate

Paweł Pietkiewicz – Dispute Resolution

Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate

The guide recognizes 20 Greenberg Traurig attorneys as "Leading Individuals":

Germany:

Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate Finance

Florian Rösch – Real Estate

Peter Schorling – Real Estate

Italy:

Corrado Angelelli – Capital Markets: Debt

Federico Barbàra – Real Estate and Construction

Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution

Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property

Edoardo Gambaro – EU and Competition Law

Alberto Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution

Mario Santa Maria – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Netherlands:

David van Dijk – Real Estate

Poland:

Rafał Baranowski – Private Equity

Radomił Charzyńsk – Real Estate

Lejb Fogelman – Private Equity

Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment

Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets

Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets

Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking and Finance

United Arab Emirates:

David Bintliff – TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications)

Stephen Kelly – Real Estate

In addition, the guide recognizes 11 Greenberg Traurig attorneys on its "Next Generation Partners" list:

Germany:

Oliver Markmann – Corporate; M&A

Laura M. Zentner – Entertainment

Netherlands:

Sabine Schoute – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side

Coco van Zuiden – Real Estate

Poland:

Michał Bobrzyński – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate

Filip Kijowski – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Paulina Kimla-Kaczorowska – Banking and Finance

Konrad Kosicki – Energy and Natural Resources

Kamil Majewski – Real Estate

United Arab Emirates:

Sarah Mahood – Real Estate

The guide also recognizes four Greenberg Traurig attorneys on its "Rising Stars" list:

Italy:

Massimo Ugo Maria Contesso – Compliance

Francesco Horvat – Restructuring and Insolvency

Pietro Missanelli – EU and Competition Law

Gloria Molteni – Real Estate and Construction

In total, the guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig's European offices and lawyers as follows: 18 practice areas and 28 attorneys in Germany; 11 practice areas and 31 attorneys in Italy; 12 practice areas and 32 attorneys in Netherlands; 13 practice areas and 45 attorneys in Poland; and two practice areas and four attorneys in the United Arab Emirates.

The Legal 500's website offers further detail on the firm's rankings in Europe.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP