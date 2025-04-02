Greenberg Traurig Recognized Across Europe and the Middle East by 2025 Legal 500 EMEA Edition

The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2025 edition recognized 61 practices and 155 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2025 edition recognized 61 practices and 155 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

According to The Legal 500, the EMEA guide provides researched coverage of more than 80 countries and over 2,800 ranked law firms. The publication conducts the research process annually, providing a detailed qualitative assessment of various factors, including work law firms have conducted over the past 12 months and historically; team experience and depth; specialties and ancillary services; and law firm client opinions.

The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a top-tier law firm in eight practice areas in three countries:

Germany – Digital Content; Real Estate

– Digital Content; Real Estate Italy – Investment Funds

– Investment Funds Poland – Capital Markets; Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Competition/Antitrust; Private Equity; Real Estate

The guide recognizes 18 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on the "Hall of Fame" list:

Germany

Claudia Hard – Real Estate Finance

– Real Estate Finance Dr. Christian Schede – Real Estate

Italy

Riccardo Agostinelli – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side

– Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side Corrado Angelelli – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt

– Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt Bruno Cova – Compliance; Restructuring and Insolvency

– Compliance; Restructuring and Insolvency Marzio Longo – Real Estate and Construction

Netherlands

Herald Jongen – Industry Focus: Information Technology

Poland

Rafał Baranowski - Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Lejb Fogelman – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust

– Competition/Antitrust Marek Kozaczuk – Tax

– Tax Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate

– Real Estate Paweł Pietkiewicz – Dispute Resolution

Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate

United Arab Emirates

Nassif BouMalhab – Dispute Resolution: Arbitration and International Litigation

The guide recognizes 25 Greenberg Traurig lawyers as "Leading Partners":

Germany

Dr. Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate Finance

Dr. Stephen Rau – Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Healthcare and Life Sciences Dr. Florian Rösch – Real Estate

Dr. Peter Schorling – Real Estate

Italy

Riccardo Agostinelli – Restructuring and Insolvency

– Restructuring and Insolvency Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution

Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property

– Intellectual Property Edoardo Gambaro – EU and Competition Law

– EU and Competition Law Eriprando Guerritore – Investment Funds

Marco Leonardi – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side

– Banking and Finance: Borrower Side Alberto Santa Maria – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Mario Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution

Netherlands

David van Dijk – Real Estate

Poland

Rafał Baranowski – Private Equity

Michał Bobrzyński – Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Private Equity

Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate

Lejb Fogelman – Private Equity

Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment

Piotr Nerwiński – Banking and Finance

Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets

Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets

Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking and Finance

United Arab Emirates

David Bintliff – TMT

– TMT Stephen Kelly – Real Estate

In addition, the guide recognizes 14 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Next Generation Partners" list:

Germany

Dr. Oliver Markmann – Corporate; M&A

– Corporate; M&A Dr. Laura M. Zentner – Entertainment

Italy

Daniele Migliarucci – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side

Netherlands

Vincent de Bruijn – Fraud and White-Collar Crime

– and White-Collar Crime Sabine Schoute – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side

– Banking and Finance: Borrower Side Coco van Zuiden – Real Estate

Poland

Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate

Filip Kijowski – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

– Commercial, Corporate and M&A Konrad Kosicki – Energy and Natural Resources

– Energy and Natural Resources Klaudia Królak – Private Equity

Kamil Majewski – Real Estate

United Arab Emirates

Sarah Mahood – Real Estate

The guide also recognizes six Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Leading Associates" list:

Italy

Massimo Ugo Maria Contesso – Compliance

– Compliance Francesco Horvat – Restructuring and Insolvency

– Restructuring and Insolvency Pietro Missanelli – EU and Competition Law

– EU and Competition Law Gloria Molteni – Real Estate and Construction

Poland

Tomasz Denko – Commercial, Corporate and M&A

– Commercial, Corporate and M&A Grzegorz Socha – Capital Markets

In total, the guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig's European and Middle East offices and lawyers as follows: 18 practice areas and 30 lawyers in Germany; 12 practices areas and 35 lawyers in Italy; 13 practice areas and 28 lawyers in Netherlands; 15 practice areas and 41 lawyers in Poland; in 8 lawyers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 3 practice areas and 5 lawyers in United Arab Emirates;

The Legal 500's website offers full details on the firm's rankings in Europe and the Middle East.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

