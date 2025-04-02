Greenberg Traurig Recognized Across Europe and the Middle East by 2025 Legal 500 EMEA Edition

The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2025 edition recognized 61 practices and 155 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2025 edition recognized 61 practices and 155 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
According to The Legal 500, the EMEA guide provides researched coverage of more than 80 countries and over 2,800 ranked law firms. The publication conducts the research process annually, providing a detailed qualitative assessment of various factors, including work law firms have conducted over the past 12 months and historically; team experience and depth; specialties and ancillary services; and law firm client opinions.
The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a top-tier law firm in eight practice areas in three countries:
- Germany – Digital Content; Real Estate
- Italy – Investment Funds
- Poland – Capital Markets; Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Competition/Antitrust; Private Equity; Real Estate
The guide recognizes 18 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on the "Hall of Fame" list:
Germany
- Claudia Hard – Real Estate Finance
- Dr. Christian Schede – Real Estate
Italy
- Riccardo Agostinelli – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side
- Corrado Angelelli – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt
- Bruno Cova – Compliance; Restructuring and Insolvency
- Marzio Longo – Real Estate and Construction
Netherlands
- Herald Jongen – Industry Focus: Information Technology
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski - Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Lejb Fogelman – Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust
- Marek Kozaczuk – Tax
- Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate
- Paweł Pietkiewicz – Dispute Resolution
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate
United Arab Emirates
- Nassif BouMalhab – Dispute Resolution: Arbitration and International Litigation
The guide recognizes 25 Greenberg Traurig lawyers as "Leading Partners":
Germany
- Dr. Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate Finance
- Dr. Stephen Rau – Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Dr. Florian Rösch – Real Estate
- Dr. Peter Schorling – Real Estate
Italy
- Riccardo Agostinelli – Restructuring and Insolvency
- Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution
- Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property
- Edoardo Gambaro – EU and Competition Law
- Eriprando Guerritore – Investment Funds
- Marco Leonardi – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side
- Alberto Santa Maria – Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Mario Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution
Netherlands
- David van Dijk – Real Estate
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski – Private Equity
- Michał Bobrzyński – Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Private Equity
- Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate
- Lejb Fogelman – Private Equity
- Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment
- Piotr Nerwiński – Banking and Finance
- Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets
- Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets
- Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking and Finance
United Arab Emirates
- David Bintliff – TMT
- Stephen Kelly – Real Estate
In addition, the guide recognizes 14 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Next Generation Partners" list:
Germany
- Dr. Oliver Markmann – Corporate; M&A
- Dr. Laura M. Zentner – Entertainment
Italy
- Daniele Migliarucci – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side
Netherlands
- Vincent de Bruijn – Fraud and White-Collar Crime
- Sabine Schoute – Banking and Finance: Borrower Side
- Coco van Zuiden – Real Estate
Poland
- Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate
- Filip Kijowski – Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Konrad Kosicki – Energy and Natural Resources
- Klaudia Królak – Private Equity
- Kamil Majewski – Real Estate
United Arab Emirates
- Sarah Mahood – Real Estate
The guide also recognizes six Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Leading Associates" list:
Italy
- Massimo Ugo Maria Contesso – Compliance
- Francesco Horvat – Restructuring and Insolvency
- Pietro Missanelli – EU and Competition Law
- Gloria Molteni – Real Estate and Construction
Poland
- Tomasz Denko – Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Grzegorz Socha – Capital Markets
In total, the guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig's European and Middle East offices and lawyers as follows: 18 practice areas and 30 lawyers in Germany; 12 practices areas and 35 lawyers in Italy; 13 practice areas and 28 lawyers in Netherlands; 15 practice areas and 41 lawyers in Poland; in 8 lawyers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 3 practice areas and 5 lawyers in United Arab Emirates;
The Legal 500's website offers full details on the firm's rankings in Europe and the Middle East.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
