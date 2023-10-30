Greenberg Traurig Recognized as a 2023 LCLD Top Performer

"We share LCLD's commitment to create a legal profession where everyone is welcomed and we are proud to have several of our attorneys involved at all levels of the organization, helping to continuously move the needle forward," Nikki Lewis Simon said. Post this

Earlier in 2023, three Greenberg Traurig attorneys were selected to join LCLD as 2023 Fellow and Pathfinders. The LCLD Fellows Program provides professional and personal development opportunities for diverse, talented, midcareer attorneys at LCLD member organizations. The Pathfinder Program serves a similar purpose for early-career attorneys. Greenberg Traurig is among the organizations with a leader who shared their personal Leader's Pledge to LCLD, in addition to the firm's pledge. Click here to see the pledge by Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest L. Greer.

"We applaud these law firms and corporations for their continued commitment to building a more inclusive legal profession," LCLD noted in a press release. The organization comprises more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who have pledged themselves, through its Leaders at the Front initiative and other means, to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

