Greenberg Traurig Recognized at LatinFinance's 2024 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm was recognized at LatinFinance's 2024 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, held in New York City Oct. 10. Greenberg Traurig represented the special purpose vehicles owned by an acquisition trust managed by Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP), the leading investment fund asset manager in the infrastructure and energy sectors in Latin America, on the fund financing for the acquisition of 12 combined cycle power plants and a wind farm owned by Iberdrola. The deal, which is the largest and most complex transaction in Mexico's energy sector since its privatization, was recognized as the "Power Financing of the Year" and "Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Latin America."

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by José Antonio Butrón Quintero, shareholder of the Latin America Practice and head of the Mexico City Project & Infrastructure Finance Practice, supported by Project & Infrastructure Finance Practice Shareholder Gabriela Palomino and Associate Luis Torres.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, tax, international trade, privacy, energy, tax and administrative litigation, civil and commercial litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

