Greenberg Traurig Recognized in 2024 Chambers and Partners Asia-Pacific Guide

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed in the Chambers and Partners 2024 Asia-Pacific Guide. The firm was further recognized for its Projects & Energy: International and Real Estate practices in Japan.

"I am extremely proud of all that our Japan real estate and energy teams have accomplished," said Joel H. Rothstein, chair of the firm's Asia Real Estate Practice. "This recognition by Chambers and Partners is affirmation of our ongoing commitment to clients and the team's market growth."

In addition to recognizing the practices in Japan, the guide lists the following Greenberg Traurig Tokyo and Seoul attorneys in the practices noted:

The Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide notes it provides in-depth and reliable recommendations on "the best law firms and lawyers" working across the Asia-Pacific region. The individuals highlighted in the guide have been identified by clients and market sources as standouts in their respective practice areas and jurisdictions across the region, based on in-depth research conducted by guide publisher Chambers and Partners.

