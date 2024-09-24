Greenberg Traurig Recognized in 2024 IFLR1000 Southeast and Eastern Asia

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eight Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are listed in the 2024 IFLR1000: Southeast and Eastern Asia, including attorneys from the firm's Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul offices.

Since 1990, IFLR1000 has been producing legal market intelligence dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers based on financial and corporate transactional work. The guide's law firm rankings are based on three criteria: transactional evidence, peer feedback, and client feedback.

IFLR recognized the following two attorneys as "Highly Regarded," defined as lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record, and consistently receive positive client feedback:

Joseph Kim , Banking – Singapore ; Mergers & Acquisitions – Singapore ; Project Finance – Singapore

, Banking – ; Mergers & Acquisitions – ; Project Finance – Jake Robson , Mergers & Acquisitions - Singapore

IFLR recognizes the following five attorneys as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Yuko Ino , Real Estate Acquisitions – Japan ; Real Estate Finance – Japan

, Real Estate Acquisitions – ; Real Estate Finance – Koji Ishikawa , Capital Markets: Debt – Japan ; Capital Markets: Equity – Japan ; Mergers & Acquisitions – Japan

, Capital Markets: Debt – ; Capital Markets: Equity – ; Mergers & Acquisitions – Ayako Kawano , Mergers & Acquisitions – Japan ; Restructuring and Insolvency - Japan

, Mergers & Acquisitions – ; Restructuring and Insolvency - Chang Joo Kim , Banking and Finance – South Korea ; Mergers & Acquisitions – South Korea

, Banking and Finance – ; Mergers & Acquisitions – Jang Hyuk Yeo , Mergers & Acquisitions – South Korea

Eun Sang Hwang was recognized as a "Rising Star Partner," defined as a lawyer who is working on complex deals and is recommended by clients or peers. He was recognized in Capital Markets: Debt and Capital Markets: Foreign in South Korea.

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice regularly represents companies throughout China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan in their business dealings in the United States and abroad. The firm also advises U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys based in the firm's Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across Greenberg Traurig's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Andrés Jaramillo-Mejía, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, (305) 579-0500, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP