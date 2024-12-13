Greenberg Traurig Recognized in 2025 Chambers and Partners Asia-Pacific Guide

Nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig were listed in the Chambers and Partners 2025 Asia-Pacific Guide. The firm was further recognized for its Real Estate Practice in Japan.

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig were listed in the Chambers and Partners 2025 Asia-Pacific Guide. The firm was further recognized for its Real Estate Practice in Japan.

In addition, the guide lists the following Greenberg Traurig Tokyo and Singapore attorneys in the practices noted:

Nicholas Davies : Corporate/M&A: International, Singapore

: Corporate/M&A: International, Mori Inada : Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Yuko Ino : Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Ayako Kawano : Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Joseph Kim : Projects & Energy: International, Singapore ; Projects, Infrastructure & Energy, Vietnam

: Projects & Energy: International, ; Projects, Infrastructure & Energy, Koichiro Ohashi : Investment Funds: Bengoshi, Japan

: Investment Funds: Bengoshi, Jake Robson : Corporate/M&A: International, Singapore

: Corporate/M&A: International, Akihiro Wani : Banking & Finance: Domestic Firms: Financial Services Regulation, Japan ; Capital Markets: Domestic: Securitisation & Derivatives, Japan

: Banking & Finance: Domestic Firms: Financial Services Regulation, ; Capital Markets: Domestic: Securitisation & Derivatives, Mizuho Yamada : Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

The Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide notes it provides in-depth and reliable recommendations on "the best law firms and lawyers" working across the Asia-Pacific region. The individuals highlighted in the guide have been identified by clients and market sources as standouts in their respective practice areas and jurisdictions across the region, based on in-depth research conducted by guide publisher Chambers and Partners.

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig provides legal services to companies across the Asia region, including North Asia (South Korea, Japan, Greater China, and Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), and South Asia (India and Bangladesh), bridging diverse legal systems and cultures. We also advise U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project development and finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys from our Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across GT's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Andres Jaramillo, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, ++44(0)7896874787, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP