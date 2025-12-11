Greenberg Traurig Recognized in 2026 Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide

Thirteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig were listed in the Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide 2026. The firm was further recognized for its Real Estate Practice in Japan and as Corporate/M&A: International: Highly Regarded in Singapore.

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig were listed in the Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide 2026. The firm was further recognized for its Real Estate Practice in Japan and as Corporate/M&A: International: Highly Regarded in Singapore.

In addition, the guide lists the following Greenberg Traurig Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo attorneys in the practice areas noted:

Nicholas Davies: Corporate/M&A: International; Startups & Emerging Companies, Singapore

Mori Inada: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

Yuko Ino: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

Ayako Kawano: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

Joseph Kim: Projects & Infrastructure: International, Singapore

Ashok K. Lalwani: Capital Markets (International Firms), Indonesia; Capital Markets: International, Singapore

Kyle (Gyuil) Oh (오규일): Corporate/M&A: International Firms, South Korea

Koichiro Ohashi: Investment Funds: Bengoshi, Japan

Jake Robson: Corporate/M&A: International, Singapore

Junko Suetomi: International Trade, Japan

Joel H. Rothstein: Real Estate: Registered Foreign Lawyers, Japan

Akihiro Wani: Banking & Finance: Domestic Firms: Financial Services Regulation; Capital Markets: Domestic: Securitization & Derivatives, Japan

Mizuho Yamada: Real Estate: Bengoshi, Japan

The Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide notes it provides in-depth and reliable recommendations on "the best law firms and lawyers" working across the Asia-Pacific region. The individuals highlighted in the guide have been identified by clients and market sources as standouts in their respective practice areas and jurisdictions across the region, based on in-depth research conducted by guide publisher Chambers and Partners.

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig provides legal services to companies across the Asia region, including North Asia (South Korea, Japan, Greater China, and Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), and South Asia (India and Bangladesh), bridging diverse legal systems and cultures. We also advise U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project development, and finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys from our Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across GT's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

