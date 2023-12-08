Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2024 FinTech Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was ranked in Chambers and Partners' 2024 Chambers FinTech guide's legal category in Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the United States.

The following lawyers were recognized in the 2024 Chambers FinTech guide in the following jurisdictions:

Corrado Angelelli, Italy

Barbara A. Jones, United States

Carsten Kociok, Germany

Koichiro Ohashi, Japan

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Mexico

The annual Chambers FinTech guide identifies leading payments, blockchain, cyber security, and data protection professionals in more than 40 countries, according to the publication. It features lawyers and other professionals in the FinTech industry globally, based on thousands of in-depth interviews conducted by Chambers' research team.

Chambers FinTech recognizes Greenberg Traurig in:

Germany for its lawyers' work advising "startup and established FinTechs as well as tech businesses, retail and consumer brands, fund managers and other investors in FinTech companies."

Italy for its cross-departmental team that "brings together lawyers from the banking and finance and capital markets departments, as well as from the intellectual property and corporate teams."

Japan for its "wealth of experience advising foreign currency exchange, overseas remittance and payment services providers."

Mexico's practice is "particularly respected for its work in the venture capital areas, assisting funds with investment rounds in startups and with the drafting of all related documents."

The United States for providing "expert advice on issues related to SEC and OFAC compliance, NFT platform launches and blockchain-based SPAC work."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

