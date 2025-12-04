Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers FinTech 2026 Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was ranked in Chambers' 2026 Chambers FinTech Guide's legal category in Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the United States.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was ranked in Chambers' 2026 Chambers FinTech Guide's legal category in Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the United States.

The following lawyers were recognized in the 2026 Chambers FinTech Guide in the following jurisdictions:

Corrado Angelelli, Italy

Barbara A. Jones, United States

Carsten Kociok, Germany

Koichiro Ohashi, Japan

Marina Olman-Pal, United States

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Mexico

The firm was ranked in the following practice areas:

FinTech Legal, Germany

FinTech Legal, Italy

FinTech Legal, Japan

FinTech Legal, Mexico

FinTech Legal, United States

FinTech Legal: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies , United States

, United States FinTech Legal: Payments & Lending, United States

The annual Chambers FinTech Guide identifies leading payments, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data protection professionals in more than 55 countries, according to the publication. It features lawyers and other professionals in every major fintech market globally, based on thousands of in-depth interviews conducted by Chambers' research team.

Chambers FinTech recognizes Greenberg Traurig in:

Germany, in which the firm's "expertise covers payment services, cryptocurrency and blockchain matters, cybersecurity, and high-frequency trading. Its lawyers advise startups and established FinTechs as well as tech businesses, retail and consumer brands, fund managers and other investors in FinTech companies."

and blockchain matters, cybersecurity, and high-frequency trading. Its lawyers advise startups and established FinTechs as well as tech businesses, retail and consumer brands, fund managers and other investors in FinTech companies." Italy for its cross-departmental team that "brings together lawyers from the banking and finance and capital markets departments, as well as from the intellectual property and corporate teams. Greenberg Traurig advises clients on blockchain and crypto mandates, M&A deals and regulatory matters."

mandates, M&A deals and regulatory matters." Japan for its "experience advising foreign currency exchange, overseas remittance, and payment services providers. The firm is respected for its expertise in advising on financial instruments and exchange law mandates in Japan."

Mexico's practice is a "well-regarded group particularly respected for its work in the venture capital arena, assisting funds with investment rounds in startups and with the drafting of all related documents. The firm is also strong on governance matters and regulatory mandates."

The United States, which has a "well-respected FinTech practice. The firm provides expert advice on issues related to SEC and OFAC compliance, NFT platform launches and blockchain-based SPAC work. It also has expertise in intellectual property matters and lending agreements."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

