Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has eight lawyers recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025. The guide, which is published by Chambers and Partners, recognized the firm as an industry leader in Private Wealth Law for Florida and the United States. The guide also recognized the firm for Private Wealth Disputes in California and Private Wealth Law in New York for the first time.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. It covers private wealth management work and related specialties in key jurisdictions around the world, featuring the leading professional advisers to wealthy individuals and families in each market, according to Chambers.

In the High Net Worth Guide, attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Senior Statespeople" list, among others.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in Band 1 in the corresponding practice areas and locations:

Ozzie A. Schindler — Private Wealth Law, Florida

— Private Wealth Law, Diana S. C. Zeydel — Private Wealth Law, Florida ; Private Wealth Law: Eastern Region, USA Nationwide

The following Greenberg Traurig attorney is recognized in a special category, "Senior Statespeople list":

Norman J. Benford — Private Wealth Law, Florida

Below is the list of Greenberg Traurig lawyers also recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025 in the corresponding practice areas and locations:

Michelle Graham — Private Wealth Law, California : Southern

— Private Wealth Law, : Southern Linda B. Hirschson — Private Wealth Law, New York ; Private Wealth Law: Eastern Region, USA Nationwide

— Private Wealth Law, ; Private Wealth Law: Eastern Region, Nationwide Barbara T. Kaplan — Tax: Private Client, USA Nationwide

— Tax: Private Client, Nationwide Brian G. Smith — Private Wealth Law, New York

— Private Wealth Law, Catherine Swafford — Private Wealth Disputes, California

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice is primarily responsible for assisting individual clients and families in attaining their wealth transfer and estate planning objectives. The team offers integrated income and transfer tax advice that takes into account current and projected changes in the tax and state laws affecting client estate planning.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

