Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2024 Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 272 attorneys recognized in the 2024 Chambers USA Guide.
NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 272 attorneys recognized in the 2024 Chambers USA Guide. The firm is recognized in 58 of the guide's practice areas across 22 regions.
According to Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.
In the USA Guide, attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Eminent Practitioner," "Senior Statespeople," or "Up and Coming," list, among others.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions.
Star Individuals
- Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts and Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA Nationwide) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019. This is the second year she is recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers.
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Labor & Employment since 2010.
Eminent Practitioners
- Robert D. Lane, Jr.(Real Estate, Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds) is of counsel in the Philadelphia Real Estate Practice. This is the second year he is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Real Estate.
- Martha A. Sabol(Gaming & Licensing, USA – Nationwide) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig in the Chicago office. This is the second year she is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Gaming & Licensing.
Senior Statespeople
- Donn A. Beloff (Corporate/M&A, Florida: South and Private Equity, Florida: South) is a shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale office. This is the second year he is recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Corporate/M&A & Private Equity.
Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York) is the senior chairman of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He previously has been recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Corporate/M&A since 2014.
- Anthony W. Clark (Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Delaware) is a senior counsel in the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. This is his first recognition on the Senior Statesperson list.
- Matthew B. Gorson (Real Estate, Florida: South) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the Miami office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate since 2016.
- Robert J. Ivanhoe (Real Estate: Mainly Dirt, New York) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate: Mainly Dirt.
- Robert S. Kant (Corporate/M&A, Arizona) is a shareholder in the firm's Phoenix office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Corporate/M&A since 2019.
Up and Coming
- Giuliano Apadula (Environment, Pennsylvania) is a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. This is the second year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Environment.
- Christian Brito (Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory, Florida) is an of counsel in the Fort Lauderdale office. He has been recognized on the Associates to Watch list for Insurance since 2021 and this is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory.
- Michael H. Davis (Real Estate, California: Southern) is a shareholder and co-chair of the Los Angeles Real Estate Practice. This is the third year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Real Estate.
- April B. Kim (Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, USA – Nationwide) is a shareholder in the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy.
- James O. Lang (Tax, Florida) is a shareholder in the firm's Tax Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Tax.
- Chia-Feng Lu (Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory, District of Columbia) is a shareholder in the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice. This is the first year he is on the Up and Coming list for Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory.
Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 29 practice area lists:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite
- Construction
- Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded)
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Energy Transition
- Environment
- Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
- Franchising
- Gaming & Licensing
- Government Contracts: Highly Regarded
- Healthcare: Highly Regarded
- Immigration
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Leisure & Hospitality
- Life Sciences
- Native American Law
- Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded
- Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite
- Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- REITs
- Retail
- Sports Law
- Startups & Emerging Companies
- Transportation: Aviation: Transactional
Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in the areas listed below at the state level in 40 practice areas:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Corporate/M&A
- Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Energy & Natural Resources
- Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Environment
- Gaming & Licensing
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Insurance: Regulatory
- Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property: Patent
- Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Labor & Employment
- Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded
- Labor & Employment: The Elite
- Life Sciences
- Litigation: Appellate
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
- Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
- Litigation: Product Liability
- Litigation: Securities
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Private Equity: Buyouts
- Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Finance
- Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance
- Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Tax
Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on 2024 Chambers USA Guide lists in the following markets and practice areas:
- Joseph Agostino, New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Farah S. Ahmed, New York, Real Estate: Finance
- Samantha Ahuja, USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Florida, Banking & Finance: Transactional
- Giuliano Apadula, Pennsylvania, Environment
- Tricia A. Asaro, New York, Healthcare
- Andrea Austin, Colorado, Real Estate
- Stephen Baird, Minnesota, Intellectual Property
- Ian C. Ballon, California, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Johnine P. Barnes, District of Columbia, Labor & Employment
- Steven G. Barringer, Nevada, Environment
- Kerri L. Barsh, Florida, Environment
- Michael J. Baum, Illinois. Real Estate
- Naomi G. Beer, Colorado, Labor & Employment
- Christopher L. Bell, Texas, Environment
- Donn A. Beloff, Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Lennie A. Bersh, New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Sean W. Bezark, Illinois, Environment: Mainly Transactional
- Charles S. Birenbaum, California, Labor & Employment
- Daniel H. Black, California, Media & Entertainment: Transactional
- Brian H. Blaney, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch, Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Dennis J. Block, New York, Corporate/M&A
- Warren S. Bloom, Florida, Public Finance
- Theodore I. Blum, Georgia, Corporate/M&A
- Thomas J. Bond, Texas, Insurance: Regulatory
- Michael J. Bonner, Nevada, Corporate/ Commercial
- Scott J. Bornstein, New York, Intellectual Property: Patent
- James N. Boudreau, Pennsylvania, Labor & Employment
- Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III, Texas, Banking & Finance
- Denis Braham, Texas, USA – Nationwide, Real Estate, Sports Law
- Heath J. Briggs, Colorado, Intellectual Property
- Thomas R. Brill, California, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation
- Christian Brito, Florida, Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Alan J. Brody, New Jersey, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Lou Ann Brunenn, Texas, Banking & Finance
- Burt Bruton, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Jacob D. Bundick, Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- Gregory J. Casas, Texas, Antitrust
- Brigid F. Cech Samole, Florida, Litigation: Appellate
- Trevor J. Chaplick, District of Columbia, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Michael J. Cherniga, Florida, Healthcare
- Jeffrey A. Chester, USA – Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Vincent H. Chieffo, California, Media & Entertainment: Litigation
- Jeffery M. Chiow, USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts
- Francis A. Citera, Illinois, USA – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Anthony W. Clark, Delaware, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Joseph C. Coates III, Florida, Litigation: Securities
- Lori G. Cohen, Georgia, USA – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical
- Joshua D. Cohen, Pennsylvania, Real Estate: Finance
- Joseph F. Coniglio, Texas, Healthcare
- Jay L. Cooper, California, Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent
- Jordan W. Cowman, Texas, Labor & Employment
- Robert L. Crewdson, Georgia, Construction
- Sheryl Tatar Dacso, Texas, Healthcare
- Cindy J.K. Davis, Georgia, Banking & Finance
- Jaret L. Davis, Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Michael H. Davis, California: Southern, Real Estate
- James J. DeCarlo, New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Albert A. del Castillo, Florida, Public Finance
- John A. DeTore, Massachusetts, Energy & Natural Resources
- Karl G. Dial, Texas, Litigation: Securities
- Lauren E. H. DiFrancesco, Utah, Litigation: General Commercial
- Timothy W. Donovan, USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax
- Robert J. Downing, Florida, Energy & Natural Resources
- Dominic E. Draye, Arizona, Litigation: Appellate
- John S. Ducat, Georgia, Construction
- Charles C. Dunham, IV, Texas, Healthcare
- Jared E. Dwyer, Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David J. Dykeman, Massachusetts, Intellectual Property, Life Sciences
- Richard A. Edlin, New York, Litigation: General Commercial
- Troy A. Eid, USA – Nationwide, Native American Law
- John D. Elrod, Georgia, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Seth J. Entin, Florida, Tax
- Robert C. Epstein, New Jersey, Construction
- Iris Escarrá, Florida: South, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use
- Orlando L. Evora, Florida: North & Central, Real Estate
- Kristine J. Feher, New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- Joel Feldman, Georgia, Intellectual Property
- Mark E. Ferrario, Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- G. Michelle Ferreira, California: Northern, Tax
- Lindsay J. Fiore, Arizona, Labor & Employment
- Bruce Fischer, California: Southern, Real Estate
- Gregory A. Fishman, California: Southern, Real Estate
- Michael T. Fishman, Illinois, Real Estate
- Steven D. Fleissig, New Jersey, Real Estate
- Tiffany S. Fordyce, Illinois, Labor & Employment
- Kyle K. Fox, Texas: Austin & Surrounds, Corporate/M&A
- Kyle R. Freeny, District of Columbia, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David Freylikhman, New Jersey, Real Estate
- Julia Frost-Davies, Massachusetts, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Mark R. Galis, Illinois, Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Sabrina R. Gallo, Florida, Litigation: Product Liability
- Tracy L. Gerber, Florida, Labor & Employment, Litigation: Securities
- John F. Gibbons, Illinois, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Richard J. Giusto, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Jerrold F. Goldberg, New York, Labor & Employment
- Jodi R. Goodheart, Nevada, Real Estate
- Matthew B. Gorson, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Ron S. Grace, California, Healthcare
- Benjamin G. Greenberg, Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Alan R. Greenfield, USA – Nationwide, Franchising
- Michael J. Grygiel, USA – Nationwide, New York, First Amendment Litigation, Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation
- Kendyl T. Hanks, Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Elizabeth (Liz) Harding, USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security
- Susan L. Heller, California, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional
- Kara B. Hendricks, Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- Jennifer Hermansky, Pennsylvania, Immigration
- James Hernandez, Texas, Public Finance
- Robert J. Herrington, California, USA – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Edward S. Hershfield, Massachusetts, Real Estate, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Joseph A. Herz, USA – Nationwide, REITs
- Shari L. Heyen, Texas, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Adam S. Hoffinger, District of Columbia, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Ronald J. Holland, California, Labor & Employment
- Rebecca Hudson, Colorado, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor, PhD, Massachusetts, Intellectual Property
- Nathan Hurlbut, Utah, Corporate/M&A
- John B. Hutton III, Florida: South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Harold N. Iselin, New York, Healthcare
- Robert J. Ivanhoe, New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Alexander X. Jackins, Virginia: Northern, Real Estate
- Bradley A. Jacobson, Massachusetts, Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
- Annette W. Jarvis, Colorado, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- David Jay, New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- David C. Jensen, New Jersey, Construction
- John C. Jeppsen, Nevada, Corporate/ Commercial
- Ethel J. Johnson, Texas, Labor & Employment
- Robert C. Jones, USA – Nationwide, Government Relations: Federal
- Franklin D.R. Jones Jr., Texas, Public Finance
- Kate Kalmykov, New York, Immigration
- Robert S. Kant, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Roger B. Kaplan, New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Barbara T. Kaplan, USA – Nationwide, Tax: Controversy
- Fred E. Karlinsky, Florida, Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Meredith L. Katz, Illinois, Real Estate
- Bradford D. Kaufman, Florida, Litigation: Securities
- Gregory W. Kehoe, Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Kevin H. Kelly, Colorado, Real Estate
- Mark J. Kelson, California, Private Equity: Buyouts
- Glenn S. Kerner, USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Galit Kierkut, New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- April B. Kim, USA – Nationwide, Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
- David W. Klaudt, Texas, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Gary S. Kleinman, New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Zachary D. Knaub, New York, New York: Upstate, Environment
- Michael N. Kreitzer, Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Craig S. Krummen, Minnesota, Intellectual Property
- David B. Kurzweil, Georgia, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Emily Ladd-Kravitz, Massachusetts, USA – Nationwide, Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment, Startups & Emerging Companies
- Riley Lagesen, Oregon, Corporate/M&A
- Alexandra Bach Lagos, Florida, Litigation: Product Liability
- Robert D. Lane Jr., Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds, Real Estate
- James O. Lang, Florida, Tax
- Nancy B. Lash, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Gregory K. Lawrence, USA – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Marc Lazar, Massachusetts, Real Estate
- Kimberly S. LeCompte, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Peter H. Lieberman, Illinois, Corporate/M&A
- Corey E. Light, Illinois, Real Estate
- Timothy Long, California, Labor & Employment
- Vanessa Albert Lowry, Pennsylvania, Public Finance
- Chia-Feng Lu, District of Columbia, Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory
- Eric W. Macaux, Massachusetts, Energy & Natural Resources
- Kara L. MacCullough, Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Ian R. Macdonald, Georgia, Immigration
- Jim Mace, Nevada, Real Estate
- Jacobus D. Machalow, California: Northern, Real Estate
- Steven M. Malina, Illinois, Litigation: Securities
- Michael L. Malone, Texas, Healthcare
- David G. Mandelbaum, Pennsylvania, Environment
- Bruce I. March, Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Cynthia A. Marian, USA – Nationwide, Private Equity: Fund Formation, Hedge Funds
- Milos Markovic, Illinois, Real Estate
- Bradley R. Marsh, California, Tax: State & Local
- Joel D. Maser, Florida, Tax
- Dwayne L. Mason, Texas, Intellectual Property
- Terence P. McCourt, Massachusetts, Labor & Employment
- Richard C. McCrea Jr., Florida, Labor & Employment
- Ben McGuire, Massachusetts, Public Finance
- Paul R. McIntyre, Pennsylvania, Environment
- Carolyn Fitzhugh McNiven, California, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Scott Mendeloff, Illinois, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Scott Meza, Virginia: Northern, Corporate/M&A
- William Michael, Jr., Minnesota, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Nelson F. Migdal, USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality
- Matthew W. Miller, Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- David I. Miller, New York, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Christopher H. Milton, Massachusetts, Real Estate
- Kenneth M. Minesinger, USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Katie Molloy, Florida, Labor & Employment
- Anna H. Morzy, Illinois, Immigration
- Colleen A. Murphy, Massachusetts, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Michael G. Murphy P.E., Florida, Construction
- Marc J. Musyl, Colorado, Corporate/M&A
- Nathan J. Muyskens, District of Columbia, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Jessica Natali, Pennsylvania, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Howard L. Nelson, USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Christopher J. Neumann, Colorado, Environment
- Jon T. Neumann, Arizona, Insurance
- Ari Newman, Florida: South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Glenn Newman, New York, Tax: State & Local
- Kent Newsome, Texas, Real Estate
- Courtney B. Noce, Georgia, Immigration
- Neil Oberfeld, Colorado, Real Estate
- Thomas P. O'Brien, California, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Erica L. Okerberg, Nevada, USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing
- David W. Oppenheim, USA – Nationwide, Franchising
- Bethani R. Oppenheimer, Georgia, Banking & Finance
- A. Sheila Oretsky, Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Lawson S. Parker, Colorado, Corporate/M&A
- Adrian Patterson, Texas, Public Finance
- Breton H. Permesly, USA – Nationwide, Franchising
- Nancy A. Peterman, Illinois, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Frank M. Placenti, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Justin J. Prochnow, USA – Nationwide, Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
- Stephanie J. Quincy, Arizona, Labor & Employment
- Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, USA – Nationwide, International Trade: Customs
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz, New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Magan Pritam Ray, California: San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Surrounds, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Laura Foote Reiff, District of Columbia, USA – Nationwide, Immigration
- Carl J. Riley, USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax
- Jon S. Robins, Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds, Pennsylvania, Real Estate, Real Estate: Finance
- Bobby Rosenbloum, Georgia, Intellectual Property
- Steven J. Rosenwasser, Georgia, Litigation: General Commercial
- Tina M. Ross, Texas, Real Estate
- Brad M. Rostolsky, Pennsylvania, Healthcare
- Steven C. Russo, New York, Environment
- Nataliya Rymer, Pennsylvania, Immigration
- Martha A. Sabol, USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing
- Doreen U. Saia, USA – Nationwide, New York, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Gary A. Saul, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Michael J. Schaengold, USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts
- Elliot H. Scherker, Florida, Litigation: Appellate
- Barry J. Schindler, New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Ozzie A. Schindler, Florida, Tax
- Benjamin Schladweiler, Delaware, Intellectual Property
- Martha J. Schoonover, District of Columbia, USA – Nationwide, Immigration
- David I. Schulman, USA – Nationwide, Sports Law: Esports
- Jay A. Segal, New York, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use
- Barry Senterfitt, Texas, Insurance: Regulatory
- Francis J. Serbaroli, New York, Healthcare
- Tiffany D.W. Shimada, Utah, Intellectual Property
- Godric C. Shoesmith, USA – Nationwide, REITs
- Meredith Singer, Florida: South, Real Estate
- Richard A. Sirus, Illinois, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Louis Smith, New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Timothy F. Stanfield, Florida, Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Howard J. Steinberg, California, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Michele L. Stocker, Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Jonathan L. Sulds, New York, Labor & Employment
- Michael J. Sullivan, USA – Nationwide, Florida: North & Central, Leisure & Hospitality, Real Estate
- Alan N. Sutin, Florida, Intellectual Property
- Michael J. Thomas, Florida, Construction
- Christopher Torres, Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Marc H. Trachtenberg, Illinois, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Daniel J. Tyukody, California, Litigation: Securities
- Jeffrey H. Verbin, Arizona, Real Estate: Finance
- Gregg R. Vermeys, Nevada, Real Estate
- Dale Wainwright, Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Charles Skip Watson, Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Jennifer Weddle, USA – Nationwide, Native American Law
- David B. Weinstein, Florida, Environment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Martine Tariot Wells, Colorado, Labor & Employment
- Quinn Williams, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Natasha L. Wilson. Georgia, Labor & Employment
- Edward R. Winkofsky, USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing
- Courtney S. York, Texas, Technology: Corporate & Commercial
- Shira R. Yoshor, Texas, Labor & Employment
- Jeremy D. Zangara, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- David A. Zetoony, USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security
- Jennifer S. Zucker, USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.0832, [email protected], gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig
Share this article