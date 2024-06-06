Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2024 Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 272 attorneys recognized in the 2024 Chambers USA Guide.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 272 attorneys recognized in the 2024 Chambers USA Guide. The firm is recognized in 58 of the guide's practice areas across 22 regions.

According to Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.

In the USA Guide, attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Eminent Practitioner," "Senior Statespeople," or "Up and Coming," list, among others.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions.

Star Individuals

Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts and Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA Nationwide) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019. This is the second year she is recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers.

(Product Liability & Mass Torts and Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Nationwide) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019. This is the second year she is recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers. Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida ) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Labor & Employment since 2010.

Eminent Practitioners

Robert D. Lane, Jr. (Real Estate, Pennsylvania : Philadelphia & Surrounds) is of counsel in the Philadelphia Real Estate Practice. This is the second year he is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Real Estate.

(Real Estate, : & Surrounds) is of counsel in the Real Estate Practice. This is the second year he is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Real Estate. Martha A. Sabol (Gaming & Licensing, USA – Nationwide) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig in the Chicago office. This is the second year she is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Gaming & Licensing.

Senior Statespeople

Donn A. Beloff (Corporate/M&A, Florida : South and Private Equity, Florida : South) is a shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale office. This is the second year he is recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Corporate/M&A & Private Equity.

Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York) is the senior chairman of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He previously has been recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Corporate/M&A since 2014.

Anthony W. Clark (Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Delaware ) is a senior counsel in the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. This is his first recognition on the Senior Statesperson list.

(Bankruptcy/Restructuring, ) is a senior counsel in the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. This is his first recognition on the Senior Statesperson list. Matthew B. Gorson (Real Estate, Florida : South) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the Miami office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate since 2016.

(Real Estate, : South) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate since 2016. Robert J. Ivanhoe (Real Estate: Mainly Dirt, New York ) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate: Mainly Dirt.

(Real Estate: Mainly Dirt, ) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate: Mainly Dirt. Robert S. Kant (Corporate/M&A, Arizona ) is a shareholder in the firm's Phoenix office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Corporate/M&A since 2019.

Up and Coming

Giuliano Apadula (Environment, Pennsylvania ) is a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. This is the second year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Environment.

(Environment, ) is a shareholder in the office. This is the second year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Environment. Christian Brito (Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory, Florida ) is an of counsel in the Fort Lauderdale office. He has been recognized on the Associates to Watch list for Insurance since 2021 and this is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory.

(Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory, ) is an of counsel in the office. He has been recognized on the Associates to Watch list for Insurance since 2021 and this is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory. Michael H. Davis (Real Estate, California : Southern) is a shareholder and co-chair of the Los Angeles Real Estate Practice. This is the third year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Real Estate.

(Real Estate, : Southern) is a shareholder and co-chair of the Los Angeles Real Estate Practice. This is the third year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Real Estate. April B. Kim (Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, USA – Nationwide) is a shareholder in the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy.

(Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, – Nationwide) is a shareholder in the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy. James O. Lang (Tax, Florida ) is a shareholder in the firm's Tax Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Tax.

(Tax, ) is a shareholder in the firm's Tax Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Tax. Chia-Feng Lu (Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory, District of Columbia ) is a shareholder in the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice. This is the first year he is on the Up and Coming list for Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory.

Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 29 practice area lists:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite

Construction

Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded)

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Energy Transition

Environment

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Franchising

Gaming & Licensing

Government Contracts: Highly Regarded

Healthcare: Highly Regarded

Immigration

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Leisure & Hospitality

Life Sciences

Native American Law

Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded

Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite

Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

Public Finance

Real Estate

REITs

Retail

Sports Law

Startups & Emerging Companies

Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in the areas listed below at the state level in 40 practice areas:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded

Construction

Corporate/Commercial

Corporate/M&A

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Energy & Natural Resources

Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

Environment

Gaming & Licensing

Healthcare

Immigration

Insurance: Regulatory

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property: Patent

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment

Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded

Labor & Employment: The Elite

Life Sciences

Litigation: Appellate

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded

Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite

Litigation: Product Liability

Litigation: Securities

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Private Equity: Buyouts

Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

Public Finance

Real Estate

Real Estate: Finance

Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Tax

Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on 2024 Chambers USA Guide lists in the following markets and practice areas:

Joseph Agostino , New Jersey , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Farah S. Ahmed , New York , Real Estate: Finance

, , Real Estate: Finance Samantha Ahuja , USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality

, – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Florida , Banking & Finance: Transactional

, Banking & Finance: Transactional Giuliano Apadula , Pennsylvania , Environment

, , Environment Tricia A. Asaro , New York , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Andrea Austin , Colorado, Real Estate

, Colorado, Real Estate Stephen Baird , Minnesota , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Ian C. Ballon , California , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

, , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Johnine P. Barnes , District of Columbia , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Steven G. Barringer , Nevada , Environment

, , Environment Kerri L. Barsh , Florida , Environment

, , Environment Michael J. Baum , Illinois . Real Estate

, . Real Estate Naomi G. Beer , Colorado , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Christopher L. Bell , Texas, Environment

, Texas, Environment Donn A. Beloff , Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Lennie A. Bersh , New Jersey , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Sean W. Bezark , Illinois , Environment: Mainly Transactional

, , Environment: Mainly Transactional Charles S. Birenbaum , California , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Daniel H. Black , California , Media & Entertainment: Transactional

, , Media & Entertainment: Transactional Brian H. Blaney , Arizona , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch, Texas , Litigation: Appellate

, Litigation: Appellate Dennis J. Block , New York , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Warren S. Bloom , Florida , Public Finance

, , Public Finance Theodore I. Blum , Georgia , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Thomas J. Bond , Texas , Insurance: Regulatory

, , Insurance: Regulatory Michael J. Bonner , Nevada , Corporate/ Commercial

, , Corporate/ Commercial Scott J. Bornstein , New York , Intellectual Property: Patent

, , Intellectual Property: Patent James N. Boudreau , Pennsylvania , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III , Texas , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance Denis Braham , Texas, USA – Nationwide, Real Estate, Sports Law

, – Nationwide, Real Estate, Sports Law Heath J. Briggs , Colorado , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Thomas R. Brill , California , Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation

, , Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation Christian Brito , Florida , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

, , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory Alan J. Brody , New Jersey , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Lou Ann Brunenn , Texas , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance Burt Bruton , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Jacob D. Bundick , Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Gregory J. Casas , Texas , Antitrust

, , Antitrust Brigid F. Cech Samole , Florida , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Trevor J. Chaplick , District of Columbia , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Michael J. Cherniga , Florida , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Jeffrey A. Chester , USA – Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

, – Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional Vincent H. Chieffo , California , Media & Entertainment: Litigation

, , Media & Entertainment: Litigation Jeffery M. Chiow , USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts

, – Nationwide, Government Contracts Francis A. Citera , Illinois, USA – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Product Liability & Mass Torts

, – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Product Liability & Mass Torts Anthony W. Clark , Delaware , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Joseph C. Coates III , Florida , Litigation: Securities

, , Litigation: Securities Lori G. Cohen , Georgia, USA – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical

, – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical Joshua D. Cohen , Pennsylvania , Real Estate: Finance

, , Real Estate: Finance Joseph F. Coniglio , Texas , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Jay L. Cooper , California , Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent

, , Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent Jordan W. Cowman , Texas , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Robert L. Crewdson , Georgia , Construction

, , Construction Sheryl Tatar Dacso, Texas , Healthcare

, Healthcare Cindy J.K. Davis , Georgia , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance Jaret L. Davis , Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Michael H. Davis , California: Southern, Real Estate

, California: Southern, Real Estate James J. DeCarlo , New Jersey , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Albert A. del Castillo , Florida , Public Finance

, , Public Finance John A. DeTore , Massachusetts , Energy & Natural Resources

, , Energy & Natural Resources Karl G. Dial , Texas , Litigation: Securities

, , Litigation: Securities Lauren E. H. DiFrancesco , Utah , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Timothy W. Donovan , USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax

, – Nationwide, REITs: Tax Robert J. Downing , Florida , Energy & Natural Resources

, , Energy & Natural Resources Dominic E. Draye , Arizona , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate John S. Ducat , Georgia , Construction

, , Construction Charles C. Dunham, IV , Texas , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Jared E. Dwyer , Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations David J. Dykeman , Massachusetts , Intellectual Property, Life Sciences

, , Intellectual Property, Life Sciences Richard A. Edlin , New York , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Troy A. Eid , USA – Nationwide, Native American Law

, – Nationwide, Native American Law John D. Elrod , Georgia , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Seth J. Entin , Florida , Tax

, , Tax Robert C. Epstein , New Jersey , Construction

, , Construction Iris Escarrá, Florida : South, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use

: South, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use Orlando L. Evora , Florida : North & Central, Real Estate

, : North & Central, Real Estate Kristine J. Feher , New Jersey , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Joel Feldman , Georgia , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Mark E. Ferrario , Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial G. Michelle Ferreira , California : Northern, Tax

, : Northern, Tax Lindsay J. Fiore , Arizona , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Bruce Fischer , California : Southern, Real Estate

, : Southern, Real Estate Gregory A. Fishman , California : Southern, Real Estate

, : Southern, Real Estate Michael T. Fishman , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Steven D. Fleissig , New Jersey , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Tiffany S. Fordyce , Illinois , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Kyle K. Fox , Texas : Austin & Surrounds, Corporate/M&A

, : Austin & Surrounds, Corporate/M&A Kyle R. Freeny , District of Columbia , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations David Freylikhman , New Jersey , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Julia Frost-Davies , Massachusetts , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Mark R. Galis , Illinois , Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

, , Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Sabrina R. Gallo , Florida , Litigation: Product Liability

, , Litigation: Product Liability Tracy L. Gerber , Florida , Labor & Employment, Litigation: Securities

, , Labor & Employment, Litigation: Securities John F. Gibbons , Illinois , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Richard J. Giusto , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Jerrold F. Goldberg , New York , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Jodi R. Goodheart , Nevada , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Matthew B. Gorson , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Ron S. Grace , California , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Benjamin G. Greenberg , Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Alan R. Greenfield , USA – Nationwide, Franchising

, – Nationwide, Franchising Michael J. Grygiel , USA – Nationwide, New York , First Amendment Litigation, Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation

, – Nationwide, , First Amendment Litigation, Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation Kendyl T. Hanks , Texas , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Elizabeth (Liz) Harding , USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security

, – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security Susan L. Heller , California , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional

, , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional Kara B. Hendricks , Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Jennifer Hermansky , Pennsylvania , Immigration

, , Immigration James Hernandez , Texas , Public Finance

, , Public Finance Robert J. Herrington , California, USA – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Product Liability & Mass Torts

, – Nationwide, Litigation: General Commercial, Product Liability & Mass Torts Edward S. Hershfield , Massachusetts , Real Estate, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

, , Real Estate, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use Joseph A. Herz , USA – Nationwide, REITs

, – Nationwide, REITs Shari L. Heyen , Texas , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Adam S. Hoffinger , District of Columbia , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Ronald J. Holland , California , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Rebecca Hudson , Colorado, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, Colorado, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Melissa Hunter-Ensor , PhD, Massachusetts , Intellectual Property

, PhD, , Intellectual Property Nathan Hurlbut , Utah , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A John B. Hutton III , Florida : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Harold N. Iselin , New York , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Robert J. Ivanhoe , New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

, , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Alexander X. Jackins , Virginia : Northern, Real Estate

, : Northern, Real Estate Bradley A. Jacobson , Massachusetts , Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

, , Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment Annette W. Jarvis , Colorado , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring David Jay , New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial David C. Jensen , New Jersey , Construction

, , Construction John C. Jeppsen , Nevada , Corporate/ Commercial

, , Corporate/ Commercial Ethel J. Johnson , Texas, Labor & Employment

, Texas, Labor & Employment Robert C. Jones , USA – Nationwide, Government Relations: Federal

, – Nationwide, Government Relations: Federal Franklin D.R. Jones Jr. , Texas , Public Finance

, , Public Finance Kate Kalmykov , New York , Immigration

, , Immigration Robert S. Kant , Arizona , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Roger B. Kaplan , New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Barbara T. Kaplan , USA – Nationwide, Tax: Controversy

, – Nationwide, Tax: Controversy Fred E. Karlinsky , Florida , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

, , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory Meredith L. Katz , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Bradford D. Kaufman , Florida , Litigation: Securities

, , Litigation: Securities Gregory W. Kehoe , Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Kevin H. Kelly , Colorado , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Mark J. Kelson , California , Private Equity: Buyouts

, , Private Equity: Buyouts Glenn S. Kerner , USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts

, – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts Galit Kierkut, New Jersey , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment April B. Kim , USA – Nationwide, Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

, – Nationwide, Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy David W. Klaudt , Texas , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Gary S. Kleinman , New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

, , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Zachary D. Knaub , New York, New York : Upstate, Environment

, : Upstate, Environment Michael N. Kreitzer , Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Craig S. Krummen , Minnesota , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property David B. Kurzweil , Georgia , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Emily Ladd-Kravitz , Massachusetts, USA – Nationwide, Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment, Startups & Emerging Companies

, – Nationwide, Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment, Startups & Emerging Companies Riley Lagesen, Oregon , Corporate/M&A

, Corporate/M&A Alexandra Bach Lagos , Florida , Litigation: Product Liability

, , Litigation: Product Liability Robert D. Lane Jr. , Pennsylvania : Philadelphia & Surrounds, Real Estate

, : & Surrounds, Real Estate James O. Lang , Florida , Tax

, , Tax Nancy B. Lash , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Gregory K. Lawrence , USA – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

, – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) Marc Lazar , Massachusetts , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Kimberly S. LeCompte , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Peter H. Lieberman , Illinois , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Corey E. Light , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Timothy Long , California , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Vanessa Albert Lowry , Pennsylvania , Public Finance

, , Public Finance Chia-Feng Lu , District of Columbia , Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory

, , Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory Eric W. Macaux , Massachusetts , Energy & Natural Resources

, , Energy & Natural Resources Kara L. MacCullough , Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Ian R. Macdonald , Georgia , Immigration

, , Immigration Jim Mace , Nevada , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Jacobus D. Machalow , California : Northern, Real Estate

, : Northern, Real Estate Steven M. Malina , Illinois , Litigation: Securities

, , Litigation: Securities Michael L. Malone , Texas, Healthcare

, Texas, Healthcare David G. Mandelbaum , Pennsylvania , Environment

, , Environment Bruce I. March , Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Cynthia A. Marian , USA – Nationwide, Private Equity: Fund Formation, Hedge Funds

, – Nationwide, Private Equity: Fund Formation, Hedge Funds Milos Markovic , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Bradley R. Marsh , California , Tax: State & Local

, , Tax: State & Local Joel D. Maser , Florida , Tax

, , Tax Dwayne L. Mason , Texas, Intellectual Property

, Texas, Intellectual Property Terence P. McCourt , Massachusetts , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Richard C. McCrea Jr. , Florida , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Ben McGuire , Massachusetts , Public Finance

, , Public Finance Paul R. McIntyre , Pennsylvania, Environment

, Pennsylvania, Environment Carolyn Fitzhugh McNiven , California , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Scott Mendeloff , Illinois , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Scott Meza , Virginia : Northern, Corporate/M&A

, : Northern, Corporate/M&A William Michael, Jr. , Minnesota , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Nelson F. Migdal , USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality

, – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality Matthew W. Miller , Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity David I. Miller , New York , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Christopher H. Milton , Massachusetts, Real Estate

, Massachusetts, Real Estate Kenneth M. Minesinger , USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

, – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) Katie Molloy , Florida , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Anna H. Morzy , Illinois , Immigration

, , Immigration Colleen A. Murphy , Massachusetts , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Michael G. Murphy P.E ., Florida , Construction

., , Construction Marc J. Musyl , Colorado , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Nathan J. Muyskens , District of Columbia , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Jessica Natali , Pennsylvania , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Howard L. Nelson , USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

, – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) Christopher J. Neumann , Colorado , Environment

, , Environment Jon T. Neumann , Arizona , Insurance

, , Insurance Ari Newman , Florida : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Glenn Newman , New York , Tax: State & Local

, , Tax: State & Local Kent Newsome , Texas , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Courtney B. Noce , Georgia , Immigration

, , Immigration Neil Oberfeld , Colorado , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Thomas P. O'Brien , California , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Erica L. Okerberg , Nevada, USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

, – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing David W. Oppenheim , USA – Nationwide, Franchising

, – Nationwide, Franchising Bethani R. Oppenheimer , Georgia , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance A. Sheila Oretsky , Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Lawson S. Parker , Colorado, Corporate/M&A

, Colorado, Corporate/M&A Adrian Patterson , Texas , Public Finance

, , Public Finance Breton H. Permesly, USA – Nationwide, Franchising

– Nationwide, Franchising Nancy A. Peterman , Illinois , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Frank M. Placenti , Arizona , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Justin J. Prochnow , USA – Nationwide, Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

, – Nationwide, Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation Stephanie J. Quincy , Arizona , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , USA – Nationwide, International Trade: Customs

, – Nationwide, International Trade: Customs Stephen L. Rabinowitz , New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

, , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Magan Pritam Ray , California : San Francisco , Silicon Valley & Surrounds, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, : , Silicon Valley & Surrounds, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Laura Foote Reiff , District of Columbia, USA – Nationwide, Immigration

, – Nationwide, Immigration Carl J. Riley , USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax

, – Nationwide, REITs: Tax Jon S. Robins , Pennsylvania : Philadelphia & Surrounds, Pennsylvania , Real Estate, Real Estate: Finance

, : & Surrounds, , Real Estate, Real Estate: Finance Bobby Rosenbloum , Georgia , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Steven J. Rosenwasser , Georgia , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Tina M. Ross , Texas , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Brad M. Rostolsky , Pennsylvania , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Steven C. Russo , New York , Environment

, , Environment Nataliya Rymer , Pennsylvania , Immigration

, , Immigration Martha A. Sabol , USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

, – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing Doreen U. Saia , USA – Nationwide, New York , Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

, – Nationwide, , Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market Gary A. Saul , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Michael J. Schaengold , USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts

, – Nationwide, Government Contracts Elliot H. Scherker , Florida , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Barry J. Schindler , New Jersey , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Ozzie A. Schindler , Florida , Tax

, , Tax Benjamin Schladweiler , Delaware , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Martha J. Schoonover , District of Columbia, USA – Nationwide, Immigration

, – Nationwide, Immigration David I. Schulman , USA – Nationwide, Sports Law: Esports

, – Nationwide, Sports Law: Esports Jay A. Segal , New York , Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use

, , Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use Barry Senterfitt , Texas , Insurance: Regulatory

, , Insurance: Regulatory Francis J. Serbaroli , New York , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Tiffany D.W. Shimada , Utah , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Godric C. Shoesmith , USA – Nationwide, REITs

, – Nationwide, REITs Meredith Singer , Florida : South, Real Estate

, : South, Real Estate Richard A. Sirus , Illinois , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Louis Smith , New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Timothy F. Stanfield , Florida , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

, , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory Howard J. Steinberg , California , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Michele L. Stocker , Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Jonathan L. Sulds , New York , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Michael J. Sullivan , USA – Nationwide, Florida : North & Central, Leisure & Hospitality, Real Estate

, – Nationwide, : North & Central, Leisure & Hospitality, Real Estate Alan N. Sutin , Florida , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Michael J. Thomas , Florida , Construction

, , Construction Christopher Torres , Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Marc H. Trachtenberg , Illinois , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

, , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Daniel J. Tyukody, California, Litigation: Securities

Jeffrey H. Verbin, Arizona, Real Estate: Finance

Gregg R. Vermeys, Nevada, Real Estate

Dale Wainwright, Texas, Litigation: Appellate

Charles Skip Watson, Texas, Litigation: Appellate

Jennifer Weddle, USA – Nationwide, Native American Law

David B. Weinstein, Florida, Environment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Martine Tariot Wells, Colorado, Labor & Employment

Quinn Williams, Arizona, Corporate/M&A

Natasha L. Wilson. Georgia, Labor & Employment

Edward R. Winkofsky, USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

Courtney S. York, Texas, Technology: Corporate & Commercial

Shira R. Yoshor, Texas, Labor & Employment

Jeremy D. Zangara, Arizona, Corporate/M&A

David A. Zetoony, USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security

Jennifer S. Zucker, USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts

