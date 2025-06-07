Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2025 Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 295 attorneys recognized in the 2025 Chambers USA Guide. The firm is recognized in 65 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 295 attorneys recognized in the 2025 Chambers USA Guide. The firm is recognized in 65 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.

According to Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.

In the USA Guide, attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Senior Statespeople," "Up and Coming," or "Associate to Watch" list, among others.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:

Star Individuals

Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA - Nationwide; Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia ) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019. This is the third year she is recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers. She also has been newly recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Product Liability in Georgia .

Senior Statespeople

Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York ) is the senior chairman of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He previously has been recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Corporate/M&A since 2014.

Up and Coming

Giuliano Apadula (Environment, Pennsylvania ) is a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. This is the third year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Environment.

Associates to Watch

Laura Cummings (Space, USA – Nationwide) is an associate in the Washington, D.C. , office. This is the first year she is on the Associates to Watch list for Space.

For USA - Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 33 practice areas:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite

Construction

Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Energy Transition

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Environment

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Franchising

Gaming & Licensing

Government Contracts: Highly Regarded

Healthcare: Highly Regarded

Immigration

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property: Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment

Leisure & Hospitality

Life Sciences

Native American Law

Privacy & Data Security: Litigation

Privacy & Data Security: The Elite

Private Equity: Fund Formation

Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite

Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

Public Finance

Real Estate

REITs

Retail

Space Law

Sports Law

Startups & Emerging Companies

Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized at the state level in the 42 practice areas listed below:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded

Construction

Corporate/Commercial

Corporate/M&A

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Energy & Natural Resources

Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

Environment

Gaming & Licensing

Healthcare

Immigration

Insurance: Regulatory

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property: Patent

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment

Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded

Labor & Employment: The Elite

Life Sciences

Litigation: Appellate

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded

Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite

Litigation: Product Liability

Litigation: Securities

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations: Highly Regarded

Private Equity: Buyouts

Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

Public Finance

Real Estate

Real Estate: Finance

Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Tax

Tax: State & Local

Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the Chambers USA 2025 Guide:

Joseph Agostino | New Jersey , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Farah S. Ahmed | New York , Real Estate: Finance

| , Real Estate: Finance Samantha Ahuja | USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality

| – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality Cuneyt A. Akay | Colorado , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations-

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré | Florida , Banking & Finance: Transactional

, Banking & Finance: Transactional Giuliano Apadula | Pennsylvania , Environment

| , Environment Tricia A. Asaro | New York , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Andrea Austin | Colorado , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Stephen Baird | Minnesota , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Ian C. Ballon | California , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

| , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Johnine P. Barnes | District of Columbia , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Kerri L. Barsh | Florida , Environment

| , Environment Michael J. Baum | Illinois , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Naomi G. Beer | Colorado , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Christopher L. Bell | Texas , Environment

| , Environment Lennie A. Bersh | New Jersey , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Sean W. Bezark | Illinois , Environment: Mainly Transactional

| , Environment: Mainly Transactional Charles S. Birenbaum | California , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Daniel H. Black | California , Media & Entertainment: Transactional

| , Media & Entertainment: Transactional Brian H. Blaney | Arizona , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch | Texas , Litigation: Appellate

, Litigation: Appellate Dennis J. Block | New York , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A Warren S. Bloom | Florida , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Theodore I. Blum | Georgia , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A Christopher C. Bolten | California , Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution

| , Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution Thomas J. Bond | Texas , Insurance: Regulatory

| , Insurance: Regulatory Michael J. Bonner | Nevada , Corporate/ Commercial; Gaming & Licensing

| , Corporate/ Commercial; Gaming & Licensing Scott J. Bornstein | New York , Intellectual Property: Patent

| , Intellectual Property: Patent Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III | Texas , Banking & Finance

| , Banking & Finance Denis Braham | Texas , Real Estate; USA – Nationwide, Sports Law

| , Real Estate; – Nationwide, Sports Law Heath J. Briggs | Colorado , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Thomas R. Brill | California , Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation

| , Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation Christian Brito | Florida , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

| , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory Alan J. Brody | New Jersey , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Lou Ann Brunenn | Texas , Banking & Finance

| , Banking & Finance Burt Bruton | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Jacob D. Bundick | Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Stacy A. Carpenter | Colorado , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Brigid F. Cech Samole | Florida , Litigation: Appellate

| , Litigation: Appellate Michael J. Cherniga | Florida , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Jeffrey A. Chester | USA – Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

| – Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional Vincent H. Chieffo | California , Media & Entertainment: Litigation

| , Media & Entertainment: Litigation Jeffery M. Chiow | USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts; Government Contracts: Bid Protests

| – Nationwide, Government Contracts; Government Contracts: Bid Protests Francis A. Citera | Illinois , Litigation: Product Liability; USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts

| , Litigation: Product Liability; – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts Anthony W. Clark | Delaware , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Joseph C. Coates III | Florida , Litigation: Securities

| , Litigation: Securities Lori G. Cohen | Georgia , Litigation: Product Liability; USA – Nationwide, Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical

| , Litigation: Product Liability; – Nationwide, Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical Joshua D. Cohen | Pennsylvania , Real Estate: Finance

| , Real Estate: Finance Dillon R. Colucci | California , Immigration

| , Immigration Joseph F. Coniglio | Texas , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Jay L. Cooper | California , Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent

| , Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent Kim Cooper | Nevada , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Jordan W. Cowman | Texas , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Robert L. Crewdson | Georgia , Construction

| , Construction Laura Cummings | USA – Nationwide, Space

| – Nationwide, Space Sheryl Tatar Dacso | Texas , Healthcare

, Healthcare Jaret L. Davis | Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity; USA – Nationwide, Startups & Emerging Companies

| : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity; – Nationwide, Startups & Emerging Companies Michael H. Davis | California : Southern, Real Estate

| : Southern, Real Estate James J. DeCarlo | New Jersey , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Albert A. del Castillo | Florida , Public Finance

| , Public Finance John A. DeTore | Massachusetts , Energy & Natural Resources

| , Energy & Natural Resources Karl G. Dial | Texas , Litigation: Securities

| , Litigation: Securities Timothy W. Donovan | USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax

| – Nationwide, REITs: Tax Robert J. Downing | Florida , Energy & Natural Resources

| , Energy & Natural Resources Dominic E. Draye | Arizona , Litigation: Appellate

| , Litigation: Appellate John S. Ducat | Georgia , Construction

| , Construction Marcella C. Ducca | Georgia , Litigation: Product Liability

| , Litigation: Product Liability Charles C. Dunham, IV | Texas , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Jared E. Dwyer | Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations David J. Dykeman | Massachusetts , Intellectual Property; Life Sciences

| , Intellectual Property; Life Sciences David R. Eastlake | Texas , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Richard A. Edlin | New York , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Troy A. Eid | USA – Nationwide, Native American Law

| – Nationwide, Native American Law John D. Elrod | Georgia , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Seth J. Entin | Florida , Tax

| , Tax Robert C. Epstein | New Jersey , Construction

| , Construction Iris Escarrá | Florida : South, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use

: South, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use Orlando L. Evora | Florida : North & Central, Real Estate

| : North & Central, Real Estate Kristine J. Feher | New Jersey , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Joel Feldman | Georgia , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Mark E. Ferrario | Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial G. Michelle Ferreira | California : Northern, Tax

| : Northern, Tax Lindsay J. Fiore | Arizona , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Bruce Fischer | California : Southern, Real Estate

| : Southern, Real Estate Gregory A. Fishman | California : Southern, Real Estate

| : Southern, Real Estate Michael T. Fishman | Illinois , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Tiffany S. Fordyce | Illinois , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Eric Freedman | Washington , Energy & Natural Resources

| , Energy & Natural Resources Kyle R. Freeny | District of Columbia , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & - Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & - Government Investigations David Freylikhman | New Jersey , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Julia Frost-Davies | Massachusetts , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Mark R. Galis | Illinois , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

| , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Sabrina R. Gallo | Florida , Litigation: Product Liability

| , Litigation: Product Liability Pete J. Georgis | Nevada , Corporate/Commercial

| , Corporate/Commercial Tracy L. Gerber | Florida , Labor & Employment; Litigation: Securities

| , Labor & Employment; Litigation: Securities John F. Gibbons | Illinois , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Richard J. Giusto | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Jerrold F. Goldberg | New York , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Jodi R. Goodheart | Nevada , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Matthew B. Gorson | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Benjamin G. Greenberg | Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Alan R. Greenfield | USA – Nationwide, Franchising

| – Nationwide, Franchising James Grogan | Texas . Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| . Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Michael J. Grygiel | USA – Nationwide. First Amendment Litigation; New York , Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation

| – Nationwide. First Amendment Litigation; , Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation Kendyl T. Hanks | Texas , Litigation: Appellate

| , Litigation: Appellate Elizabeth (Liz) Harding | USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Privacy

| – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Privacy Susan L. Heller | California , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional

| , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional Kara B. Hendricks | Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Jennifer Hermansky | Pennsylvania , Immigration

| , Immigration James Hernandez | Texas , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Robert J. Herrington | California , Litigation: General Commercial; USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts

| , Litigation: General Commercial; – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts Edward S. Hershfield | Massachusetts , Real Estate; Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

| , Real Estate; Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use Joseph A. Herz | USA – Nationwide, REITs

| – Nationwide, REITs Shari L. Heyen | Texas , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Adam S. Hoffinger | District of Columbia , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Ronald J. Holland | California , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment John Huber | Utah , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Rebecca Hudson | Colorado , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

| , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Melissa Hunter-Ensor , PhD | Massachusetts , Intellectual Property; Life Sciences

, PhD | , Intellectual Property; Life Sciences Nathan Hurlbut | Utah , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A John B. Hutton III | Florida : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Harold N. Iselin | New York , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Ankush R. Israni | California : Southern, Real Estate

| : Southern, Real Estate Robert J. Ivanhoe | New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

| , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Alexander X. Jackins | Virginia : Northern, Real Estate

| : Northern, Real Estate Bradley A. Jacobson | Massachusetts , Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

| , Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment Annette W. Jarvis | Colorado , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring David Jay | New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial David C. Jensen | New Jersey , Construction

| , Construction John C. Jeppsen | Nevada , Corporate/ Commercial

| , Corporate/ Commercial Ethel J. Johnson | Texas , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Franklin D.R. Jones Jr. | Texas , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Robert C. Jones | USA – Nationwide, Government Relations: Federal

| – Nationwide, Government Relations: Federal Kate Kalmykov | New York , Immigration

| , Immigration Edward H. Kammerer | USA – Nationwide, Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

| – Nationwide, Transportation: Aviation: Transactional Barbara T. Kaplan | USA – Nationwide, Tax: Controversy

| – Nationwide, Tax: Controversy Roger B. Kaplan | New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Fred E. Karlinsky | Florida , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

| , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory Bill Katz | Texas , Antitrust

| , Antitrust Meredith L. Katz | Illinois , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Bradford D. Kaufman | Florida , Litigation: Securities

| , Litigation: Securities Kevin H. Kelly | Colorado , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Mark J. Kelson | California , Private Equity: Buyouts

| , Private Equity: Buyouts Glenn S. Kerner | USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts

| – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts Galit Kierkut | New Jersey , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Candice E. Kim | California , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

| , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Marvin A. Kirsner | Florida , Tax: State & Local

| , Tax: State & Local David W. Klaudt | Texas , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Gary S. Kleinman | New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

| , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Zachary D. Knaub | New York, New York : Upstate, Environment

| : Upstate, Environment Kelly Robreno Koster | Texas , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Michael N. Kreitzer | Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Craig S. Krummen | Minnesota , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property David B. Kurzweil | Georgia , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Emily Ladd-Kravitz | Massachusetts , Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment; USA – Nationwide, Startups & Emerging Companies

| , Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment; – Nationwide, Startups & Emerging Companies James O. Lang | Florida , Tax

| , Tax Nancy B. Lash | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Gregory K. Lawrence | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

| – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) Marc Lazar | Massachusetts , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Rob LeBlanc | Texas , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

| , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Kimberly S. LeCompte | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Corey E. Light | Illinois , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Lauren A. Liss | Massachusetts , Environment

| , Environment Victoria Davis Lockard | Georgia , Litigation: Product Liability

| , Litigation: Product Liability Timothy Long | California , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Vanessa Albert Lowry | Pennsylvania , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Chia-Feng Lu | District of Columbia , Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory

| , Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory Eric W. Macaux | Massachusetts , Energy & Natural Resources

| , Energy & Natural Resources Kara L. MacCullough | Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

| : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Ian R. Macdonald | Georgia , Immigration

| , Immigration Jim Mace | Nevada , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Jacobus D. Machalow | California : Northern, Real Estate

| : Northern, Real Estate Steven M. Malina | Illinois , Litigation: Securities

| , Litigation: Securities Michael L. Malone | Texas , Healthcare

| , Healthcare David G. Mandelbaum | Pennsylvania , Environment

| , Environment Bruce I. March | Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

| : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Cynthia A. Marian | USA – Nationwide, Private Equity: Fund Formation; Hedge Funds

| – Nationwide, Private Equity: Fund Formation; Hedge Funds Milos Markovic | Illinois , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Bradley R. Marsh | California , Tax: State & Local

| , Tax: State & Local Joel D. Maser | Florida , Tax

| , Tax Dwayne L. Mason | Texas , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Terence P. McCourt | Massachusetts , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Richard C. McCrea Jr. | Florida , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Ben McGuire | Massachusetts , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Paul R. McIntyre | Pennsylvania , Environment

| , Environment Scott Mendeloff | Illinois , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Scott Meza | Virginia : Northern, Corporate/M&A

| : Northern, Corporate/M&A William Michael, Jr. | Minnesota , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Nelson F. Migdal | USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality

| – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality David I. Miller | New York , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Gretchen N. Miller | Illinois , Litigation: Product Liability

| , Litigation: Product Liability Matthew W. Miller | Florida : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

| : South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Christopher H. Milton | Massachusetts , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Kenneth M. Minesinger | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

| – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) Katie Molloy | Florida , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Ana C. Montalbán | Pennsylvania , Public Finance

, Public Finance Eric W. Moran | New Jersey , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Colleen A. Murphy | Massachusetts , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Michael G. Murphy P.E . | Florida , Construction

. | , Construction Marc J. Musyl | Colorado , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A Nathan J. Muyskens | District of Columbia , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Howard L. Nelson | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

| – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) Christopher J. Neumann | Colorado , Environment

| , Environment Jon T. Neumann | Arizona , Insurance

| , Insurance Ari Newman | Florida : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| : South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Glenn Newman | New York , Tax: State & Local

| , Tax: State & Local Kent Newsome | Texas , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Courtney B. Noce | Georgia , Immigration

| , Immigration Neil Oberfeld | Colorado , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Thomas P. O'Brien | California , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Katy O'Brien | Colorado , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Erica L. Okerberg | Nevada , Gaming & Licensing; USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

| , Gaming & Licensing; – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing Marina Olman-Pal | Florida , Banking & Finance: Regulatory

| , Banking & Finance: Regulatory David W. Oppenheim | USA – Nationwide, Franchising

| – Nationwide, Franchising Bethani R. Oppenheimer | Georgia , Banking & Finance

| , Banking & Finance A. Sheila Oretsky | Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Gregory E. Ostfeld | Illinois , Litigation: Product Liability

| , Litigation: Product Liability Lawson S. Parker | Colorado , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A Adrian Patterson | Texas , Public Finance

| , Public Finance David C. Peck | Florida , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Breton H. Permesly | USA – Nationwide, Franchising

– Nationwide, Franchising Nancy A. Peterman | Illinois , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Chinh H. Pham | Massachusetts , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Oscar N. Pinkas | New York , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Frank M. Placenti | Arizona , Corporate/M&A

| , Corporate/M&A Rita M. Powers | Illinois , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Justin J. Prochnow | USA – Nationwide, Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation-

| – Nationwide, Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation- Stephanie J. Quincy | Arizona , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Laura Siegel Rabinowitz | USA – Nationwide, International Trade: Customs

| – Nationwide, International Trade: Customs Stephen L. Rabinowitz | New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

| , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Magan Pritam Ray | California : San Francisco , Silicon Valley & Surrounds, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

| : , Silicon Valley & Surrounds, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Laura Foote Reiff | District of Columbia , Immigration; USA – Nationwide, Immigration

| , Immigration; – Nationwide, Immigration Linda M. Ricci | Massachusetts , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

| , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Carl J. Riley | USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax

| – Nationwide, REITs: Tax Jon S. Robins | Pennsylvania : Philadelphia & Surrounds, Real Estate; Pennsylvania , Real Estate: Finance

| : & Surrounds, Real Estate; , Real Estate: Finance Bobby Rosenbloum | Georgia , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Mathew S. Rosengart | California , Media & Entertainment: Litigation

| , Media & Entertainment: Litigation Steven J. Rosenwasser | Georgia , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Tina M. Ross | Texas , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Brad M. Rostolsky | Pennsylvania , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Joseph R. Rudas | Illinois , Real Estate

| , Real Estate Steven C. Russo | New York , Environment

| , Environment Nataliya Rymer | Pennsylvania , Immigration

| , Immigration Doreen U. Saia | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation); New York , Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

| – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation); , Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market Zachary D. Sakas | Arizona , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Gary A. Saul | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Alexander L. Scarola | Pennsylvania , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Michael J. Schaengold | USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts

| – Nationwide, Government Contracts Elliot H. Scherker | Florida , Litigation: Appellate

| , Litigation: Appellate Barry J. Schindler | New Jersey , Intellectual Property; Life Sciences

| , Intellectual Property; Life Sciences Ozzie A. Schindler | Florida , Tax

| , Tax Benjamin Schladweiler | Delaware , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property David I. Schulman | USA – Nationwide, Sports Law: Esports

| – Nationwide, Sports Law: Esports Jay A. Segal | New York , Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use

| , Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use Barry Senterfitt | Texas , Insurance: Regulatory

| , Insurance: Regulatory Francis J. Serbaroli | New York , Healthcare

| , Healthcare Tiffany D.W. Shimada | Utah , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Godric C. Shoesmith | USA – Nationwide, REITs

| – Nationwide, REITs Meredith Singer | Florida : South, Real Estate

| : South, Real Estate Drew Slone | Texas , Public Finance

| , Public Finance Louis Smith | New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Milton "Skip" Smith | USA – Nationwide, Space

– Nationwide, Space Timothy F. Stanfield | Florida , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

| , Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory Howard J. Steinberg | California , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

| , Bankruptcy/ Restructuring Michele L. Stocker | Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Jonathan L. Sulds | New York , Labor & Employment

| , Labor & Employment Michael J. Sullivan | USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality; Florida : North & Central, Real Estate

| – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality; : North & Central, Real Estate Alan N. Sutin | Florida , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Michael J. Thomas | Florida , Construction

| , Construction Lauri S. Thompson | Nevada , Intellectual Property

| , Intellectual Property Sara K. Thompson | Georgia , Litigation: Product Liability; USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts

| , Litigation: Product Liability; – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts Christopher Torres | Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

| , Litigation: General Commercial Marc H. Trachtenberg | Illinois , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

| , Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets Mark G. Tratos | Nevada, Intellectual Property

Daniel J. Tyukody | California, Litigation: Securities

Jena M. Valdetero | USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Cybersecurity

Jeffrey H. Verbin | Arizona, Real Estate: Finance

Gregg R. Vermeys | Nevada, Real Estate

Eric Waeckerlin | Colorado, Environment

Will Wagner | California, Environment

Dale Wainwright | Texas, Litigation: Appellate

Kevin J. Walsh | Massachusetts, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

Jennifer Weddle | USA – Nationwide, Native American Law

David B. Weinstein | Florida, Environment; Litigation: General Commercial; Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations;

Martine Tariot Wells | Colorado, Labor & Employment

Labry Welty | Texas, Tax

Jéan E. Wilson | Florida, Public Finance

Natasha L. Wilson | Georgia, Labor & Employment

Edward R. Winkofsky | USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

Courtney S. York | Texas, Technology: Corporate & Commercial

Shira R. Yoshor | Texas, Labor & Employment

Jeremy D. Zangara | Arizona, Corporate/M&A

David A. Zetoony | USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Privacy

Jennifer S. Zucker | USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts; Government Contracts: Bid Protests

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6983, [email protected]

