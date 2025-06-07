Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2025 Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 295 attorneys recognized in the 2025 Chambers USA Guide. The firm is recognized in 65 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.
NEW YORK, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 295 attorneys recognized in the 2025 Chambers USA Guide. The firm is recognized in 65 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.
According to Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.
In the USA Guide, attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Senior Statespeople," "Up and Coming," or "Associate to Watch" list, among others.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:
Star Individuals
- Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA - Nationwide; Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019. This is the third year she is recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers. She also has been newly recognized on the Star Individuals list for Litigation: Product Liability in Georgia.
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Labor & Employment since 2010.
Senior Statespeople
- Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York) is the senior chairman of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He previously has been recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list for Corporate/M&A since 2014.
- Anthony W. Clark (Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Delaware) is a senior counsel in the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. This is his second recognition on the Senior Statesperson list.
- Matthew B. Gorson (Real Estate, Florida: South) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the Miami office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate since 2016.
- Robert J. Ivanhoe (Real Estate: Mainly Dirt, New York) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Practice. This is the second year he is recognized on the Senior Statesman list for Real Estate: Mainly Dirt.
- Nelson F. Migdal (Leisure & Hospitality, USA – Nationwide) is co-chair of the firm's Hospitality Practice and a shareholder in the Washington, D.C., office.
Up and Coming
- Giuliano Apadula (Environment, Pennsylvania) is a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. This is the third year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Environment.
- Christian Brito (Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory, Florida) is an of counsel in the Fort Lauderdale office. He has been recognized on the Associates to Watch list for Insurance since 2021 and this is the second year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory.
- Dillon R. Colucci (Immigration, California) is a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. This is the first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Immigration.
- Marcella C. Ducca (Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is co-chair of the Atlanta Products Liability Litigation Group. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Litigation: Product Liability.
- Pete J. Georgis (Corporate/Commercial, Nevada) is a shareholder in the Las Vegas office. This is the first year he is on the Up and Coming list for Corporate/Commercial.
- Ankush R. Israni (Real Estate, California: Southern) is a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. This is the third year he is on the Up and Coming list for Real Estate.
- Kelly Robreno Koster (Labor & Employment, Texas) is a shareholder in Houston and New York offices. This is the first year she is on the Up and Coming list for Labor & Employment.
- James O. Lang (Tax, Florida) is a shareholder in the firm's Tax Practice. This is the second year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list for Tax.
- Chia-Feng Lu (Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory, District of Columbia) is a shareholder in the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice. This is the second year he is on the Up and Coming list for Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory.
- Katy O'Brien (Real Estate, Colorado) is a shareholder in the Denver office. This is the first year she is on the Up and Coming list for Real Estate.
- Joseph R. Rudas (Real Estate, Illinois) is a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice of the firm's Chicago office. This is the first year he is on the Up and Coming list for Real Estate.
- Will Wagner (Environment, California) is a shareholder in the Sacramento office. This is the second year he is on the Up and Coming list for Environment.
Associates to Watch
- Laura Cummings (Space, USA – Nationwide) is an associate in the Washington, D.C., office. This is the first year she is on the Associates to Watch list for Space.
For USA - Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 33 practice areas:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite
- Construction
- Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Energy Transition
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Environment
- Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
- Franchising
- Gaming & Licensing
- Government Contracts: Highly Regarded
- Healthcare: Highly Regarded
- Immigration
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property: Trade Secrets
- Labor & Employment
- Leisure & Hospitality
- Life Sciences
- Native American Law
- Privacy & Data Security: Litigation
- Privacy & Data Security: The Elite
- Private Equity: Fund Formation
- Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite
- Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- REITs
- Retail
- Space Law
- Sports Law
- Startups & Emerging Companies
- Transportation: Aviation: Transactional
Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized at the state level in the 42 practice areas listed below:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Corporate/M&A
- Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Energy & Natural Resources
- Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Environment
- Gaming & Licensing
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Insurance: Regulatory
- Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property: Patent
- Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Labor & Employment
- Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded
- Labor & Employment: The Elite
- Life Sciences
- Litigation: Appellate
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
- Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
- Litigation: Product Liability
- Litigation: Securities
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations: Highly Regarded
- Private Equity: Buyouts
- Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Finance
- Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance
- Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Tax
- Tax: State & Local
Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the Chambers USA 2025 Guide:
- Joseph Agostino | New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Farah S. Ahmed | New York, Real Estate: Finance
- Samantha Ahuja | USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality
- Cuneyt A. Akay | Colorado, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations-
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré | Florida, Banking & Finance: Transactional
- Giuliano Apadula | Pennsylvania, Environment
- Tricia A. Asaro | New York, Healthcare
- Andrea Austin | Colorado, Real Estate
- Stephen Baird | Minnesota, Intellectual Property
- Ian C. Ballon | California, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Johnine P. Barnes | District of Columbia, Labor & Employment
- Kerri L. Barsh | Florida, Environment
- Michael J. Baum | Illinois, Real Estate
- Naomi G. Beer | Colorado, Labor & Employment
- Christopher L. Bell | Texas, Environment
- Lennie A. Bersh | New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Sean W. Bezark | Illinois, Environment: Mainly Transactional
- Charles S. Birenbaum | California, Labor & Employment
- Daniel H. Black | California, Media & Entertainment: Transactional
- Brian H. Blaney | Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch | Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Dennis J. Block | New York, Corporate/M&A
- Warren S. Bloom| Florida, Public Finance
- Theodore I. Blum | Georgia, Corporate/M&A
- Christopher C. Bolten | California, Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution
- Thomas J. Bond | Texas, Insurance: Regulatory
- Michael J. Bonner | Nevada, Corporate/ Commercial; Gaming & Licensing
- Scott J. Bornstein | New York, Intellectual Property: Patent
- Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III | Texas, Banking & Finance
- Denis Braham | Texas, Real Estate; USA – Nationwide, Sports Law
- Heath J. Briggs | Colorado, Intellectual Property
- Thomas R. Brill | California, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation
- Christian Brito | Florida, Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Alan J. Brody | New Jersey, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Lou Ann Brunenn | Texas, Banking & Finance
- Burt Bruton | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Jacob D. Bundick | Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- Stacy A. Carpenter | Colorado, Litigation: General Commercial
- Brigid F. Cech Samole | Florida, Litigation: Appellate
- Michael J. Cherniga | Florida, Healthcare
- Jeffrey A. Chester | USA – Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Vincent H. Chieffo | California, Media & Entertainment: Litigation
- Jeffery M. Chiow | USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts; Government Contracts: Bid Protests
- Francis A. Citera | Illinois, Litigation: Product Liability; USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Anthony W. Clark | Delaware, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Joseph C. Coates III | Florida, Litigation: Securities
- Lori G. Cohen | Georgia, Litigation: Product Liability; USA – Nationwide, Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical
- Joshua D. Cohen | Pennsylvania, Real Estate: Finance
- Dillon R. Colucci | California, Immigration
- Joseph F. Coniglio | Texas, Healthcare
- Jay L. Cooper | California, Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent
- Kim Cooper | Nevada, Intellectual Property
- Jordan W. Cowman | Texas, Labor & Employment
- Robert L. Crewdson | Georgia, Construction
- Laura Cummings | USA – Nationwide, Space
- Sheryl Tatar Dacso | Texas, Healthcare
- Jaret L. Davis | Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity; USA – Nationwide, Startups & Emerging Companies
- Michael H. Davis | California: Southern, Real Estate
- James J. DeCarlo | New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Albert A. del Castillo | Florida, Public Finance
- John A. DeTore | Massachusetts, Energy & Natural Resources
- Karl G. Dial | Texas, Litigation: Securities
- Timothy W. Donovan | USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax
- Robert J. Downing | Florida, Energy & Natural Resources
- Dominic E. Draye | Arizona, Litigation: Appellate
- John S. Ducat | Georgia, Construction
- Marcella C. Ducca | Georgia, Litigation: Product Liability
- Charles C. Dunham, IV | Texas, Healthcare
- Jared E. Dwyer | Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David J. Dykeman | Massachusetts, Intellectual Property; Life Sciences
- David R. Eastlake | Texas, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Richard A. Edlin | New York, Litigation: General Commercial
- Troy A. Eid | USA – Nationwide, Native American Law
- John D. Elrod | Georgia, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Seth J. Entin | Florida, Tax
- Robert C. Epstein | New Jersey, Construction
- Iris Escarrá | Florida: South, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use
- Orlando L. Evora | Florida: North & Central, Real Estate
- Kristine J. Feher | New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- Joel Feldman | Georgia, Intellectual Property
- Mark E. Ferrario | Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- G. Michelle Ferreira | California: Northern, Tax
- Lindsay J. Fiore | Arizona, Labor & Employment
- Bruce Fischer | California: Southern, Real Estate
- Gregory A. Fishman | California: Southern, Real Estate
- Michael T. Fishman | Illinois, Real Estate
- Tiffany S. Fordyce | Illinois, Labor & Employment
- Eric Freedman | Washington, Energy & Natural Resources
- Kyle R. Freeny | District of Columbia, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & - Government Investigations
- David Freylikhman | New Jersey, Real Estate
- Julia Frost-Davies | Massachusetts, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Mark R. Galis | Illinois, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Sabrina R. Gallo | Florida, Litigation: Product Liability
- Pete J. Georgis | Nevada, Corporate/Commercial
- Tracy L. Gerber | Florida, Labor & Employment; Litigation: Securities
- John F. Gibbons | Illinois, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Richard J. Giusto | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Jerrold F. Goldberg | New York, Labor & Employment
- Jodi R. Goodheart | Nevada, Real Estate
- Matthew B. Gorson | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Benjamin G. Greenberg | Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Alan R. Greenfield | USA – Nationwide, Franchising
- James Grogan | Texas. Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Michael J. Grygiel | USA – Nationwide. First Amendment Litigation; New York, Media & Entertainment: First Amendment Litigation
- Kendyl T. Hanks | Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Elizabeth (Liz) Harding | USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Privacy
- Susan L. Heller | California, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional
- Kara B. Hendricks | Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- Jennifer Hermansky | Pennsylvania, Immigration
- James Hernandez | Texas, Public Finance
- Robert J. Herrington | California, Litigation: General Commercial; USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Edward S. Hershfield | Massachusetts, Real Estate; Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Joseph A. Herz | USA – Nationwide, REITs
- Shari L. Heyen | Texas, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Adam S. Hoffinger | District of Columbia, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Ronald J. Holland | California, Labor & Employment
- John Huber | Utah, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Rebecca Hudson | Colorado, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor, PhD | Massachusetts, Intellectual Property; Life Sciences
- Nathan Hurlbut | Utah, Corporate/M&A
- John B. Hutton III | Florida: South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Harold N. Iselin | New York, Healthcare
- Ankush R. Israni | California: Southern, Real Estate
- Robert J. Ivanhoe | New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Alexander X. Jackins | Virginia: Northern, Real Estate
- Bradley A. Jacobson | Massachusetts, Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
- Annette W. Jarvis | Colorado, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- David Jay | New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- David C. Jensen | New Jersey, Construction
- John C. Jeppsen | Nevada, Corporate/ Commercial
- Ethel J. Johnson | Texas, Labor & Employment
- Franklin D.R. Jones Jr. | Texas, Public Finance
- Robert C. Jones | USA – Nationwide, Government Relations: Federal
- Kate Kalmykov | New York, Immigration
- Edward H. Kammerer | USA – Nationwide, Transportation: Aviation: Transactional
- Barbara T. Kaplan | USA – Nationwide, Tax: Controversy
- Roger B. Kaplan | New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Fred E. Karlinsky | Florida, Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Bill Katz | Texas, Antitrust
- Meredith L. Katz | Illinois, Real Estate
- Bradford D. Kaufman | Florida, Litigation: Securities
- Kevin H. Kelly | Colorado, Real Estate
- Mark J. Kelson | California, Private Equity: Buyouts
- Glenn S. Kerner | USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Galit Kierkut | New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- Candice E. Kim | California, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Marvin A. Kirsner | Florida, Tax: State & Local
- David W. Klaudt | Texas, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Gary S. Kleinman | New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Zachary D. Knaub | New York, New York: Upstate, Environment
- Kelly Robreno Koster | Texas, Labor & Employment
- Michael N. Kreitzer | Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Craig S. Krummen | Minnesota, Intellectual Property
- David B. Kurzweil | Georgia, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Emily Ladd-Kravitz | Massachusetts, Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment; USA – Nationwide, Startups & Emerging Companies
- James O. Lang | Florida, Tax
- Nancy B. Lash | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Gregory K. Lawrence | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Marc Lazar | Massachusetts, Real Estate
- Rob LeBlanc | Texas, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Kimberly S. LeCompte | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Corey E. Light | Illinois, Real Estate
- Lauren A. Liss | Massachusetts, Environment
- Victoria Davis Lockard | Georgia, Litigation: Product Liability
- Timothy Long | California, Labor & Employment
- Vanessa Albert Lowry | Pennsylvania, Public Finance
- Chia-Feng Lu | District of Columbia, Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory
- Eric W. Macaux | Massachusetts, Energy & Natural Resources
- Kara L. MacCullough | Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Ian R. Macdonald | Georgia, Immigration
- Jim Mace | Nevada, Real Estate
- Jacobus D. Machalow | California: Northern, Real Estate
- Steven M. Malina | Illinois, Litigation: Securities
- Michael L. Malone | Texas, Healthcare
- David G. Mandelbaum | Pennsylvania, Environment
- Bruce I. March | Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Cynthia A. Marian | USA – Nationwide, Private Equity: Fund Formation; Hedge Funds
- Milos Markovic | Illinois, Real Estate
- Bradley R. Marsh | California, Tax: State & Local
- Joel D. Maser | Florida, Tax
- Dwayne L. Mason | Texas, Intellectual Property
- Terence P. McCourt | Massachusetts, Labor & Employment
- Richard C. McCrea Jr. | Florida, Labor & Employment
- Ben McGuire | Massachusetts, Public Finance
- Paul R. McIntyre | Pennsylvania, Environment
- Scott Mendeloff | Illinois, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Scott Meza | Virginia: Northern, Corporate/M&A
- William Michael, Jr. | Minnesota, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Nelson F. Migdal | USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality
- David I. Miller | New York, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Gretchen N. Miller | Illinois, Litigation: Product Liability
- Matthew W. Miller | Florida: South, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Christopher H. Milton | Massachusetts, Real Estate
- Kenneth M. Minesinger | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Katie Molloy | Florida, Labor & Employment
- Ana C. Montalbán | Pennsylvania, Public Finance
- Eric W. Moran | New Jersey, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Colleen A. Murphy | Massachusetts, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Michael G. Murphy P.E. | Florida, Construction
- Marc J. Musyl | Colorado, Corporate/M&A
- Nathan J. Muyskens | District of Columbia, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Howard L. Nelson | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Christopher J. Neumann | Colorado, Environment
- Jon T. Neumann | Arizona, Insurance
- Ari Newman | Florida: South, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Glenn Newman | New York, Tax: State & Local
- Kent Newsome | Texas, Real Estate
- Courtney B. Noce | Georgia, Immigration
- Neil Oberfeld | Colorado, Real Estate
- Thomas P. O'Brien | California, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Katy O'Brien | Colorado, Real Estate
- Erica L. Okerberg | Nevada, Gaming & Licensing; USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing
- Marina Olman-Pal | Florida, Banking & Finance: Regulatory
- David W. Oppenheim | USA – Nationwide, Franchising
- Bethani R. Oppenheimer | Georgia, Banking & Finance
- A. Sheila Oretsky | Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Gregory E. Ostfeld | Illinois, Litigation: Product Liability
- Lawson S. Parker | Colorado, Corporate/M&A
- Adrian Patterson | Texas, Public Finance
- David C. Peck | Florida, Healthcare
- Breton H. Permesly | USA – Nationwide, Franchising
- Nancy A. Peterman | Illinois, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Chinh H. Pham | Massachusetts, Intellectual Property
- Oscar N. Pinkas | New York, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Frank M. Placenti | Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Rita M. Powers | Illinois, Litigation: General Commercial
- Justin J. Prochnow | USA – Nationwide, Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation-
- Stephanie J. Quincy | Arizona, Labor & Employment
- Laura Siegel Rabinowitz | USA – Nationwide, International Trade: Customs
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz | New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Magan Pritam Ray | California: San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Surrounds, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Laura Foote Reiff | District of Columbia, Immigration; USA – Nationwide, Immigration
- Linda M. Ricci | Massachusetts, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Carl J. Riley | USA – Nationwide, REITs: Tax
- Jon S. Robins | Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds, Real Estate; Pennsylvania, Real Estate: Finance
- Bobby Rosenbloum | Georgia, Intellectual Property
- Mathew S. Rosengart | California, Media & Entertainment: Litigation
- Steven J. Rosenwasser | Georgia, Litigation: General Commercial
- Tina M. Ross | Texas, Real Estate
- Brad M. Rostolsky | Pennsylvania, Healthcare
- Joseph R. Rudas | Illinois, Real Estate
- Steven C. Russo | New York, Environment
- Nataliya Rymer | Pennsylvania, Immigration
- Doreen U. Saia | USA – Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation); New York, Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Zachary D. Sakas | Arizona, Public Finance
- Gary A. Saul | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Alexander L. Scarola | Pennsylvania, Public Finance
- Michael J. Schaengold | USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts
- Elliot H. Scherker | Florida, Litigation: Appellate
- Barry J. Schindler | New Jersey, Intellectual Property; Life Sciences
- Ozzie A. Schindler | Florida, Tax
- Benjamin Schladweiler | Delaware, Intellectual Property
- David I. Schulman | USA – Nationwide, Sports Law: Esports
- Jay A. Segal | New York, Real Estate: Zoning/ Land Use
- Barry Senterfitt | Texas, Insurance: Regulatory
- Francis J. Serbaroli | New York, Healthcare
- Tiffany D.W. Shimada | Utah, Intellectual Property
- Godric C. Shoesmith | USA – Nationwide, REITs
- Meredith Singer | Florida: South, Real Estate
- Drew Slone | Texas, Public Finance
- Louis Smith | New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Milton "Skip" Smith | USA – Nationwide, Space
- Timothy F. Stanfield | Florida, Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Howard J. Steinberg | California, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Michele L. Stocker | Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Jonathan L. Sulds | New York, Labor & Employment
- Michael J. Sullivan | USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality; Florida: North & Central, Real Estate
- Alan N. Sutin | Florida, Intellectual Property
- Michael J. Thomas | Florida, Construction
- Lauri S. Thompson | Nevada, Intellectual Property
- Sara K. Thompson | Georgia, Litigation: Product Liability; USA – Nationwide, Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Christopher Torres | Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Marc H. Trachtenberg | Illinois, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Mark G. Tratos | Nevada, Intellectual Property
- Daniel J. Tyukody | California, Litigation: Securities
- Jena M. Valdetero | USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Cybersecurity
- Jeffrey H. Verbin | Arizona, Real Estate: Finance
- Gregg R. Vermeys | Nevada, Real Estate
- Eric Waeckerlin | Colorado, Environment
- Will Wagner | California, Environment
- Dale Wainwright | Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Kevin J. Walsh | Massachusetts, Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- Jennifer Weddle | USA – Nationwide, Native American Law
- David B. Weinstein | Florida, Environment; Litigation: General Commercial; Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations;
- Martine Tariot Wells | Colorado, Labor & Employment
- Labry Welty | Texas, Tax
- Jéan E. Wilson | Florida, Public Finance
- Natasha L. Wilson | Georgia, Labor & Employment
- Edward R. Winkofsky | USA – Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing
- Courtney S. York | Texas, Technology: Corporate & Commercial
- Shira R. Yoshor | Texas, Labor & Employment
- Jeremy D. Zangara | Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- David A. Zetoony | USA – Nationwide, Privacy & Data Security: Privacy
- Jennifer S. Zucker | USA – Nationwide, Government Contracts; Government Contracts: Bid Protests
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Share this article