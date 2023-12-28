Greenberg Traurig Recognized in IFLR1000 2023 Middle East & North Africa Edition

Four Greenberg Traurig attorneys are listed in the IFLR1000 2023 Middle East & North Africa edition, and two firm practices are ranked in Israel.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Greenberg Traurig attorneys are listed in the IFLR1000 2023 Middle East & North Africa edition, and two firm practices are ranked in Israel.

The 2023 Middle East & North Africa rankings recognize Greenberg Traurig in Israel for Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Project Finance.

Campbell M. Steedman is listed as "Highly Regarded" in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for M&A. This rating is defined as lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record, and consistently receive positive client feedback.

Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Robert L. Grossman^: M&A – United States, Israel^, and Florida

Stephen Kelly: Project development – United Arab Emirates

Lawrence Sternthal^: Real estate acquisitions – Israel^

IFLR1000 has been producing legal market intelligence since 1990 and remains the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers based on financial and corporate transactional work. The guide's law firm rankings are based on three criteria: transactional evidence, peer feedback, and client feedback.

^ Attorneys in the Tel Aviv office do not practice Israeli law.

