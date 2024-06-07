Greenberg Traurig Recognized in IFLR1000 2024 Middle East & Egypt Edition

Six Greenberg Traurig lawyers are listed in the IFLR1000 2024 Middle East & Egypt edition, and five firm practices are ranked in Israel, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The 2024 Middle East & Egypt edition recognizes the following Greenberg Traurig practices:

Capital markets: Equity | Israel

Investment funds | Israel

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) | Israel and United Arab Emirates

and Project finance | Israel

Real estate | Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Shibeer Ahmed is listed as "Highly Regarded" in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for Banking, Project finance, Islamic finance. This rating comprises lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record, and consistently receive positive client feedback.

Five Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

IFLR1000 has been producing legal market intelligence since 1990 and remains the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers based on financial and corporate transactional work. The guide's law firm rankings are based on three criteria: transactional evidence, peer feedback, and client feedback.

