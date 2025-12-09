Greenberg Traurig Recognized in IFLR1000 2025 Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates Rankings

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been listed across multiple firm and individual categories in the IFLR1000 2025's Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates rankings.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been listed across multiple firm and individual categories in the IFLR1000 2025's Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates rankings. IFLR1000 recognizes top law firms and lawyers by practice area and region, based on their deal experience and what clients say about their work.

According to the publication, IFLR1000 is a leading international legal market research publication that has been highlighting financial and corporate law firms and lawyers since 1990. IFLR1000 ranks close to 500 law firms and more than 21,000 lawyers across 12 practice areas and 250 jurisdictions. IFLR1000's law firm rankings are based on three criteria: transactional assessment, client feedback, and market insight.

The 2025 Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates listing recognizes the following Greenberg Traurig practices:

Saudi Arabia — Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm

Banking | Notable

M&A | Tier 4

Project Development | Notable

Real Estate | Notable

United Arab Emirates

Banking | Notable

Capital Markets: Debt | Notable

M&A | Tier 5

Projects | Notable

Real Estate & Construction | Tier 3

Two Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Highly Regarded," which is defined as lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record, and consistently receive positive client feedback:

Alex Roussos: Banking & Finance | Capital Markets: Debt | Capital Markets | United Arab Emirates

Shibeer Ahmed: Banking | Islamic Finance | Project Finance | United Arab Emirates

Five Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Chadi Salloum: M&A | Saudi Arabia

Christian Adams: Banking & Finance | Restructuring and Insolvency: United Arab Emirates

Krishen Patel: Corporate and M&A | United Arab Emirates

Pawel J. Szaja: Capital Markets: Debt | Capital Markets: Equity | United Arab Emirates

Stephen Kelly: Project Development | United Arab Emirates

Two Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Rising Stars," defined as lawyers who are working on complex deals and are recommended by clients or peers:

James Osun-Sanmi: Capital Markets: Debt | United Arab Emirates

Luke Robinson: Banking & Finance | Projects | United Arab Emirates

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, , adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate, infrastructure and transportation, energy and natural resources, hospitality, finance and restructuring, M&A, private equity, private credit, sports and entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — capital markets, and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

