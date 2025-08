Greenberg Traurig Recognized in IFLR1000 2025 US National, US Regional, Mexico, Caribbean Rankings

60 Greenberg Traurig lawyers and 42 practices are listed in the IFLR1000 2025 launch, covering United States National, United States Regional, Mexico, and the Caribbean. IFLR1000 recognizes top law firms and lawyers by practice area and region, based on their deal experience and what clients say about their work.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 60 Greenberg Traurig lawyers and 42 practices are listed in the IFLR1000 2025 launch, covering United States National, United States Regional, Mexico, and the Caribbean. IFLR1000 recognizes top law firms and lawyers by practice area and region, based on their deal experience and what clients say about their work.

According to the publication, IFLR1000 is a leading international legal market research publication that has been highlighting financial and corporate law firms and lawyers since 1990. IFLR1000 ranks close to 500 law firms and more than 21,000 lawyers across 12 practice areas and 250 jurisdictions. IFLR1000's law firm rankings are based on three criteria: transactional assessment, client feedback, and market insight.

The 2025 United States National, United States Regional, Mexico, and the Caribbean launch recognizes the following Greenberg Traurig practices:

Arizona

Financial and Corporate

California

Capital Markets

M&A – Northern California

M&A – Southern California

Real Estate

Florida

Banking

M&A

Real Estate

Georgia

Banking

M&A

Restructuring and Insolvency

Illinois

M&A

Restructuring and Insolvency

Mexico

Banking

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Equity

Investment Funds

M&A

Project Development

Project Finance

Real Estate

Restructuring and Insolvency

Nevada

Financial and Corporate

New Jersey

Financial and Corporate

New York

Banking

Capital Markets

M&A

Project Development

Pennsylvania

Real Estate

Texas

Banking

Project Development

United States

Banking

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Equity

Capital Markets: High Yield

Capital Markets: Structure Finance and Securitization

M&A

Private Equity

Project Development: Energy

Project Finance

Restructuring and Insolvency

Virginia

Financial and Corporate

Six Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Rising Star Partner" and "Rising Stars":

Ejim Peter Achi: M&A | New York, United States

David Argueta: Banking and Finance, Capital Markets | Mexico

Adam S. Namoury: Corporate and M&A | United States

Bethani R. Oppenheimer: Banking | Georgia, United States

Humberto Molina: Corporate and M&A | Mexico

Edgar Fernando Orozco Ceballos: Project Development: Infrastructure, Project Finance | Mexico

31 Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Highly Regarded" and "Highly Regarded-State":

Drew M. Altman: Capital Markets | Florida, United States

Emilio Alvarez-Farré: Banking | United States

Alan I. Annex: Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, M&A | Florida, United States

Brian H. Blaney: Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, M&A | Arizona, United States

Warren S. Bloom: Banking | Florida, United States

Michael J. Bonner: M&A | Nevada

Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III: Corporate and M&A | Texas, United States

Jaret L. Davis: M&A | Florida, United States

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez: Real Estate | Mexico

Sylvie A. Durham: Capital Markets: Derivatives, Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitization | New York, United States

Wayne H. Elowe: M&A | Georgia, United States

Gregory A. Fishman: Real Estate Acquisitions | California, United States

Alison Elko Franklin: Restructuring and Insolvency | Georgia, United States

William Garner: Project Development | United States

Juan Manuel González Bernal: Banking, Capital Markets, Project Finance | Mexico

Brian E. Greer: Restructuring and Insolvency | New York, United States

Erick Hernández Gallego: Project Development | Mexico

Shari L. Heyen: Restructuring | United States

Barbara A. Jones: Capital Markets | United States

Robert Kant: Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity | Arizona, United States

Mark J. Kelson: M&A | United States

Peter H. Lieberman: M&A, Private Equity | United States

Jim Mace: Real Estate | United States

Bruce I. March: Private Equity, M&A | United States

Scott Meza: M&A | United States, Virginia

Mark I. Michigan: Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitization| New York, United States

Gregory Milmoe: Restructuring and Insolvency | Massachusetts, New York, United States

Miguel A. Moisés: Banking, M&A | Mexico

Rodrigo Orozco Waters: Banking and Finance | Mexico

José Raz Guzmán: Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitization, Private Equity, M&A | Mexico

Marc M. Rossell: Capital Markets: Debt | New York, United States

23 Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Nannette Aguirre: Capital Markets: Derivatives, Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitization | New York, United States

Lee A. Albanese: Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, M&A | New Jersey, United States

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez: Real Estate | Mexico

Luis Cortés Panameño: M&A | Mexico

Alison M. Gathright: Private Equity, M&A | California, United States

Robert L. Grossman: Corporate and M&A | Israel, United States

Richard C. Kim: Banking | New York, United States

Charles J. Kolin: Banking, Project Finance | United States

David J. LaSota: Banking, Project Development, Project Finance | United States

Gavin M. Loughlin: Banking, M&A, Real Estate | United States

Gabriel Lozano: Investment Funds, M&A | Mexico

Kara L. MacCullough: Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, M&A | United States

Steve Mastbaum: M&A | United States

Eduardo Medina Zapata: Investment Funds | Mexico

Marina Olman-Pal: Banking, Financial Services Regulatory | Florida

Flora R. Perez: Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity | Florida, United States

Arturo Pérez-Estrada: Corporate and M&A | Mexico

Brian L. Petrequin: Banking and Finance, M&A | United States

Michael D. Robson: Banking, M&A |United States

Henry R. Roque: M&A | Florida, United States

Mark S. Selinger: Capital Markets, Corporate and M&A | Israel, United States

Oscar Stephens: Capital Markets: Debt | New York, United States

Lorraine M. Tyson: Banking, Capital Markets: Debt | United States

