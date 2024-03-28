Greenberg Traurig Recognized in the United Arab Emirates by 2024 Legal 500 EMEA Guide

The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2024 guide recognized four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's United Arab Emirates office as well as its Real Estate and TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) practices.

According to The Legal 500, the EMEA guide provides researched coverage of more than 80 countries and over 2,700 ranked law firms. The publication conducts the research process annually, providing a detailed qualitative assessment of various factors, including work law firms have conducted over the past 12 months and historically; team experience and depth; specialties and ancillary services; and law firm client opinions.

The guide recognizes the following shareholders:

Steven Bainbridge – TMT, Recommended Lawyer

David Bintliff – TMT, Leading Individual

Stephen Kelly – Real Estate, Leading Individual

Sarah Mahood – Real Estate, Next Generation Partner

The Legal 500's website offers further detail on the firm's rankings in Europe.

