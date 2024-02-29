Greenberg Traurig Reports 10th Year of Record Revenue, Hitting More Than $2.3 Billion

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP reported more than $2.3 billion of revenue for FY 2023, a 6% increase over the prior year and the 10th consecutive year of record revenue. The firm also announced the elevation of 60 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel.

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP reported more than $2.3 billion of revenue for FY 2023, a 6% increase over the prior year and the 10th consecutive year of record revenue. The firm also announced the elevation of 60 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel.

The 38 new shareholders span 20 offices and 12 primary practice areas. The 22 attorneys elevated to of counsel and local partner serve clients from 14 offices, practicing in 11 primary areas of law.

"Our consistent, record-breaking financial performance over the past decade of change and disruption underscores the resilience of Greenberg Traurig's platform and business model, as well as our uniquely diversified set of clients, talent, practices, industries, and locations, across the U.S. and the world," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Our strategies once again allowed us to take advantage of opportunities to further strengthen virtually all of our key practices and industries, not wasting the crisis. We also rode our momentum into three more key global locations where business and wealth are going – Dubai, Riyadh, and Singapore – while also making significant strides across the United States, London, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Our repeated success is made possible by a longstanding commitment to our core values – collaboration, mutual trust and respect, excellence, delivery of value, business savvy, financial discipline—while remaining nimble in our execution, avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy and internal politics, and not sacrificing our entrepreneurial spirit on the ground, where we remain fully unified."

"Today we recognize the remarkable accomplishments of these dedicated attorneys and commend them for their commitment to ensuring that outstanding client service remains a central focus of our firm," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "As always, our firm remains focused on nurturing the development of the next generation of exceptional leaders like these individuals; they represent our legacy and the future of our culture. Together we will continue to navigate the complex legal landscape with innovation, passion, and a commitment to our clients' success."

NEW SHAREHOLDERS 2024 | OFFICE | PRACTICE AREA

Ashia D. Adams | London | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Stephanie D. Ahmad | Silicon Valley | Benefits & Compensation

| Silicon Valley | Benefits & Compensation Charles W. Azano | Boston | Restructuring & Bankruptcy

| | Restructuring & Bankruptcy Tricia Branker * Fort Lauderdale / Northern Virginia | Corporate

* / | Corporate Janis E. Clements | Austin | Litigation

| | Litigation Kathryn Corral | Miami | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Nicholas A. Corsano | New York | Labor & Employment

| | Labor & Employment Samuel G. Davison | Dallas | Litigation

| | Litigation Richard D. Dusenbury | Dallas | Corporate

| | Corporate Kyle A. Ewing | Las Vegas |Commercial Litigation

| |Commercial Litigation David C. Fixler | Boston | Energy & Natural Resources

| | Energy & Natural Resources Elizabeth Fox | London | Litigation

| | Litigation Roberto Guerrero Comella | Mexico City | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Mehmet Karagoz | London | Litigation

| | Litigation Kyle C. Lennox | Chicago | Franchise & Distribution

| | Franchise & Distribution David B. Lipner | Philadelphia | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Martin J. Mack | Miami | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Nicholas Martin | Austin | Intellectual Property & Technology

| | Intellectual Property & Technology Carl McCarthy | New York | Public Finance & Infrastructure

| | Public Finance & Infrastructure S. Chase Means | Los Angeles | Intellectual Property & Technology

| | Intellectual Property & Technology Michael E. Mirdamadi | Long Island | Litigation

| | Litigation Ashley M. Montalbano | Chicago | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Ariel N. Murray | Chicago | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Adrian Nuñez | Miami | Litigation

| Litigation Bryan W. Patton | Los Angeles | Labor & Employment

| | Labor & Employment Kevin J. Quilty | Chicago | Litigation

| | Litigation Irma Qureshi | West Palm Beach | Real Estate

| | Real Estate David S. Repking | Chicago | Litigation

| | Litigation Win Rutherfurd | Miami | Corporate

| Corporate Julio Antonio Sardina Pla | Mexico City | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Gregory S. Schwartz | Minneapolis | Intellectual Property & Technology

| | Intellectual Property & Technology Ryan D. Sharp | Minneapolis | Intellectual Property & Technology

| | Intellectual Property & Technology Allison M. Stewart | Dallas | Litigation

| | Litigation Christopher T. Turek | Washington, D.C. | Corporate

| | Corporate Natalie F. Wayne | Chicago | Litigation

| | Litigation Margaret J. Weil | Minneapolis | Tax

| | Tax Michael Wertheim | Sacramento | Labor & Employment

| | Labor & Employment Sydney Fairchild Williamson | Atlanta | Products Liability & Mass Torts

NEW OF COUNSEL / LOCAL PARTNERS 2024 | OFFICE | PRACTICE AREA

Tiffany M. Andras | Chicago | Litigation

| | Litigation Ellen de Jong-Van den Bogaard | Amsterdam | Corporate

| | Corporate Davide Roberto Bonsi | Milan | Banking & Financial Services

| | Banking & Financial Services Jerry Carter | Tokyo | Real Estate

| | Real Estate Becky L. Caruso | New Jersey | Litigation

| | Litigation Emily Willis Collins | Austin | Litigation

| | Litigation Kim Cooper | Las Vegas | Trademark & Brand Management

| | Trademark & Brand Management Allison L. Curreri | New York | Land Use

| Land Use Jaclyn DeMais | New Jersey | Litigation

| | Litigation Christopher E. Gottfried | Tallahassee | Health Care & FDA Practice

| | Health Care & FDA Practice John-Paul G. Haskins | Austin | Corporate

| | Corporate Joshua M. Herman | New Jersey | Intellectual Property & Technology

| | Intellectual Property & Technology Leah N. Jacob | New York | Financial Services Litigation

| | Financial Services Litigation Sung Jin | New York | Corporate

| | Corporate Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee | Dallas | Intellectual Property & Technology

| | Intellectual Property & Technology Karin E. Ross | Denver | Data Privacy & Cybersecurity

| | Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Rebecca Tracy Rotem | Washington, D.C. | Corporate

| | Corporate Heather J. Silver | Los Angeles | Litigation

| | Litigation Rutger Sterk | Amsterdam | Corporate

| | Corporate Miriam C. Thompson | Atlanta | Immigration & Compliance

| | Immigration & Compliance Matthew K. Tieslau | Denver | Environmental

| | Environmental John Wharton | Denver | Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

*Branker is admitted in Florida and not admitted in Virginia.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP