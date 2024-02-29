Greenberg Traurig Reports 10th Year of Record Revenue, Hitting More Than $2.3 Billion

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP reported more than $2.3 billion of revenue for FY 2023, a 6% increase over the prior year and the 10th consecutive year of record revenue. The firm also announced the elevation of 60 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel.
The 38 new shareholders span 20 offices and 12 primary practice areas. The 22 attorneys elevated to of counsel and local partner serve clients from 14 offices, practicing in 11 primary areas of law.
"Our consistent, record-breaking financial performance over the past decade of change and disruption underscores the resilience of Greenberg Traurig's platform and business model, as well as our uniquely diversified set of clients, talent, practices, industries, and locations, across the U.S. and the world," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Our strategies once again allowed us to take advantage of opportunities to further strengthen virtually all of our key practices and industries, not wasting the crisis. We also rode our momentum into three more key global locations where business and wealth are going – Dubai, Riyadh, and Singapore – while also making significant strides across the United States, London, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Our repeated success is made possible by a longstanding commitment to our core values – collaboration, mutual trust and respect, excellence, delivery of value, business savvy, financial discipline—while remaining nimble in our execution, avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy and internal politics, and not sacrificing our entrepreneurial spirit on the ground, where we remain fully unified."
"Today we recognize the remarkable accomplishments of these dedicated attorneys and commend them for their commitment to ensuring that outstanding client service remains a central focus of our firm," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "As always, our firm remains focused on nurturing the development of the next generation of exceptional leaders like these individuals; they represent our legacy and the future of our culture. Together we will continue to navigate the complex legal landscape with innovation, passion, and a commitment to our clients' success."
NEW SHAREHOLDERS 2024 | OFFICE | PRACTICE AREA
- Ashia D. Adams | London | Real Estate
- Stephanie D. Ahmad | Silicon Valley | Benefits & Compensation
- Charles W. Azano | Boston | Restructuring & Bankruptcy
- Tricia Branker* Fort Lauderdale/Northern Virginia | Corporate
- Janis E. Clements | Austin | Litigation
- Kathryn Corral | Miami | Real Estate
- Nicholas A. Corsano | New York | Labor & Employment
- Samuel G. Davison | Dallas | Litigation
- Richard D. Dusenbury | Dallas | Corporate
- Kyle A. Ewing | Las Vegas |Commercial Litigation
- David C. Fixler | Boston | Energy & Natural Resources
- Elizabeth Fox | London | Litigation
- Roberto Guerrero Comella | Mexico City | Real Estate
- Mehmet Karagoz | London | Litigation
- Kyle C. Lennox | Chicago | Franchise & Distribution
- David B. Lipner | Philadelphia | Real Estate
- Martin J. Mack | Miami | Real Estate
- Nicholas Martin | Austin | Intellectual Property & Technology
- Carl McCarthy | New York | Public Finance & Infrastructure
- S. Chase Means | Los Angeles | Intellectual Property & Technology
- Michael E. Mirdamadi | Long Island | Litigation
- Ashley M. Montalbano | Chicago | Real Estate
- Ariel N. Murray | Chicago | Real Estate
- Adrian Nuñez | Miami | Litigation
- Bryan W. Patton | Los Angeles | Labor & Employment
- Kevin J. Quilty | Chicago | Litigation
- Irma Qureshi | West Palm Beach | Real Estate
- David S. Repking | Chicago | Litigation
- Win Rutherfurd | Miami | Corporate
- Julio Antonio Sardina Pla | Mexico City | Real Estate
- Gregory S. Schwartz | Minneapolis | Intellectual Property & Technology
- Ryan D. Sharp | Minneapolis | Intellectual Property & Technology
- Allison M. Stewart | Dallas | Litigation
- Christopher T. Turek | Washington, D.C. | Corporate
- Natalie F. Wayne | Chicago | Litigation
- Margaret J. Weil | Minneapolis | Tax
- Michael Wertheim | Sacramento | Labor & Employment
- Sydney Fairchild Williamson | Atlanta | Products Liability & Mass Torts
NEW OF COUNSEL / LOCAL PARTNERS 2024 | OFFICE | PRACTICE AREA
- Tiffany M. Andras | Chicago | Litigation
- Ellen de Jong-Van den Bogaard | Amsterdam | Corporate
- Davide Roberto Bonsi | Milan | Banking & Financial Services
- Jerry Carter | Tokyo | Real Estate
- Becky L. Caruso | New Jersey | Litigation
- Emily Willis Collins | Austin | Litigation
- Kim Cooper | Las Vegas | Trademark & Brand Management
- Allison L. Curreri | New York | Land Use
- Jaclyn DeMais | New Jersey | Litigation
- Christopher E. Gottfried | Tallahassee | Health Care & FDA Practice
- John-Paul G. Haskins | Austin | Corporate
- Joshua M. Herman | New Jersey | Intellectual Property & Technology
- Leah N. Jacob | New York | Financial Services Litigation
- Sung Jin | New York | Corporate
- Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee | Dallas | Intellectual Property & Technology
- Karin E. Ross | Denver | Data Privacy & Cybersecurity
- Rebecca Tracy Rotem | Washington, D.C. | Corporate
- Heather J. Silver | Los Angeles | Litigation
- Rutger Sterk | Amsterdam | Corporate
- Miriam C. Thompson | Atlanta | Immigration & Compliance
- Matthew K. Tieslau | Denver | Environmental
- John Wharton | Denver | Litigation
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
*Branker is admitted in Florida and not admitted in Virginia.
