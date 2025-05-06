Greenberg Traurig Represents AI PropTech Startup Domos in its Series Seed Funding

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Domos, an AI company for property management, in a multimillion-dollar seed investment round.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Domos, an AI company for property management, in a multimillion-dollar seed investment round.

Domos has developed an AI workforce that augments property management teams by handling the most tedious communications and workflows. This frees up human teams to focus on high-value tasks while reducing operational costs, improving tenant satisfaction, and boosting lease renewal rates. Domos is committed to improving how people find and experience their homes.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by New York Corporate Shareholder Eyal Peled and Associate Preston Barclay, also in New York, and included James McNamara, who is based in the Boston office.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 700 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

