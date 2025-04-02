Greenberg Traurig Represents Alaska Gasline Development Corporation in 75% Divestiture of Alaska LNG Project to Glenfarne

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) and the state of Alaska in the recent transaction where AGDC divested three-quarters of its stake in 8 Star Alaska, a subsidiary created to hold and manage all Alaska LNG project assets, to Glenfarne Group, LLC.

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) and the state of Alaska in the recent transaction where AGDC divested three-quarters of its stake in 8 Star Alaska, a subsidiary created to hold and manage all Alaska LNG project assets, to Glenfarne Group, LLC. The deal was announced March 27 in Tokyo.

Alaska LNG is the sole federally permitted liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project on the U.S. Pacific Coast, and one of the largest energy projects in the world, with an estimated cost of $40 billion. Alaska LNG's three subprojects include an 807-mile, 42-inch pipeline, a 20 MTPA LNG export terminal in Nikiski, Alaska, and a North Slope-based carbon capture plant to remove and safely store 7 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Under the agreement, AGDC is divesting 75% of 8 Star Alaska to Glenfarne, who will assume the role of Alaska LNG's lead developer. AGDC remains a 25% owner of 8 Star Alaska and has the option to invest up to 25% in any or all of the three 8 Star Alaska subprojects.

Greenberg Traurig has represented AGDC and the state of Alaska for approximately 20 years on a wide range of legal issues associated with this project. In May 2023, the firm secured a victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit involving a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the project.

The Greenberg Traurig Energy & Natural Resources team was led by Shareholders Kenneth M. Minesinger and Audrey Louison in Washington, D.C., and Eric W. Macaux in Boston. The team included Energy & Natural Resources Shareholder William Garner in Houston, Corporate Shareholder Gregory R. Daddario in Boston, Tax Shareholder Labry Welty in Dallas, and Litigation Shareholder Sarah Runnells Martin in Delaware, as well as Corporate Associate Amelia Lucas in Washington, D.C.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

