Greenberg Traurig Represents BBB Foods Inc. in Secondary Follow-On Offering

Attorneys from the global law firm Greenberg Traurig in Mexico City represented BBB Foods Inc. in a $593 million secondary follow-on offering, representing the first Latin American equity transaction in 2025 and the largest follow-on offering in the Americas retail sector since 2023.

This deal is related to Greenberg Traurig's previous representation in BBB Foods' initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), valued at $589 million, which took place in February 2024.

BBB Foods Inc. is a pioneer and leader of hard discount grocery retail in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, measured by sales and store growth rates.

The Greenberg Traurig team from Mexico City was led by Shareholders José Raz Guzmán and David Argueta from the Capital Markets practice. Other team members included Erika Baez, shareholder in the Tax practice, with Associates Francisco De Rosenzweig and Joaquin Garcia Pimentel and intern Regina Ruiz providing key support.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

