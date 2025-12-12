Greenberg Traurig Represents BillionToOne Inc. in $314M Initial Public Offering

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented BillionToOne Inc., a precision diagnostics company, on regulatory matters in connection with its initial public offering (IPO), which raised $314 million in gross proceeds.

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented BillionToOne Inc., a precision diagnostics company, on regulatory matters in connection with its initial public offering (IPO), which raised $314 million in gross proceeds. The IPO, completed Nov. 7, priced shares (Nasdaq: BLLN) at $60, above the initial range of $49 to $55 per share.

"We are honored to offer our legal guidance to the BillionToOne team as it entered the public markets," said Health Care & FDA Shareholder Charles C. Dunham, IV, who leads Greenberg Traurig's team representing BillionToOne. "We look forward to continuing to support BillionToOne with its legal and regulatory needs as it works to advance innovative diagnostic and predictive solutions that benefit patients and health care providers worldwide."

At the IPO price, BillionToOne achieved a market capitalization of $2.75 billion. By the close of its first day of trading, the company's shares surged 82%, to $109 each, increasing its market cap to $5 billion and underscoring the market's strong endorsement of its mission to advance molecular diagnostics.

According to its website, BillionToOne's mission is to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible. Its proprietary molecular counting platform can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-count level to help improve disease detection.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

