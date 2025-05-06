Greenberg Traurig Represents Careington International Corporation in Launch Loyalty Business Sale

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Careington International Corporation, a leading provider of discount programs for health, wellness, and lifestyle services, in the sale of its Launch Loyalty dental membership management line of business to Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Careington International Corporation, a leading provider of discount programs for health, wellness, and lifestyle services, in the sale of its Launch Loyalty dental membership management line of business to Wellfit Technologies, Inc., a leading technology provider of membership plans, financing solutions, and payment processing services for dental practices. Greenberg Traurig guided Careington through the sale process. The transaction closed April 25.

Greenberg Traurig's team was led by Corporate Shareholder Steven E. Bartz in Dallas. The team also included Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Shareholder Michael J. Morris in Charlotte; Tax Shareholder Joseph J. Curran in Boston; Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Shareholders Reena Bajowala and Jena M. Valdetero in Chicago; Labor & Employment Shareholder Lindsay J. Fiore in Phoenix; Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Jerry Fellows in Dallas; Benefits & Compensation Shareholder Brian Witkowski in Chicago; Health Care & FDA Practice Shareholder Tricia A. Asaro in Albany; Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Shareholders Justin P. Hedge in Washington, D.C., and Stephen M. Pepper in New York; Corporate Associates Kyle C. Ffrench in Boston and Josh Candelario in Dallas; and Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Associate Emily S. Taetzsch in Chicago.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

