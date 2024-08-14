Greenberg Traurig Represents Construction Technology Company Tough Leaf in Equity Investment Round

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Tough Leaf, a tech company connecting general contractors and developers with small and diverse businesses, in an equity investment round.

Tough Leaf is a mission-driven platform designed to connect construction companies with qualified business enterprises, helping contractors boost revenue while ensuring compliance with procurement laws.

The Greenberg Traurig team that represented Tough Leaf was led by Eyal Peled, a Corporate shareholder based in the firm's New York office, along with Abdullah Malik, a Corporate shareholder based in Boston, and Omer Gamlieli, a Corporate associate based in New York.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Spector, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6894, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP