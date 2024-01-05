Greenberg Traurig Represents Enhanced Capital in Investment Tax Credit Transfer

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented impact investment firm Enhanced Capital in one of the first syndicated investment tax credits (ITCs) transfer deals in the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented impact investment firm Enhanced Capital in one of the first syndicated investment tax credits (ITCs) transfer deals in the market. The seller was Key Capture Energy, LLC (KCE), a leading developer, owner, and operator of battery energy storage systems in the United States. The transaction included the transfer of ITCs to a third party from three operating standalone battery energy storage projects, including two in Texas and one New York with a total capacity of 120 MW.

The two operating projects in Texas, KCE TX 19 and KCE TX 21 in Williamson County, total 100 MW, and the project in New York, KCE NY 6 in Erie County, is a 20 MW project.

The team from Greenberg Traurig was led by Energy & Natural Resources Shareholder April B. Kim in Orange County and Associate Andrés A. Vega in Washington, D.C. The team also included Shareholders David Edington in Las Vegas and Gregory K. Lawrence in Boston.

