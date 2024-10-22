Greenberg Traurig Represents Extell in Madison Avenue Office Building Acquisition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Extell Development in its acquisition of a 24-story office building on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for nearly $160 million.

Built in the 1950s, the 233,323-sq.-ft. property is located at 655 Madison Ave., near the southeast corner of Central Park. Williams Equities was the seller.

Greenberg Traurig Vice Chairman Robert J. Ivanhoe led the deal team representing Extell. He was assisted in the transaction by New York Real Estate Shareholders Josh Farrell and Karen L. Geringer.

Based in New York, Ivanhoe serves as senior chairman of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice and is co-chair of the REIT Group. He advises clients in sophisticated real estate structures, financings, workouts, restructurings, acquisitions, and dispositions across the full spectrum of property asset classes. He has represented owner/developer and institutional lender/investor clients domestically and internationally for more than 30 years.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

