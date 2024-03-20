Greenberg Traurig Represents FiscalNote in $95M Sale of Board.org to Executive Platforms

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) in the divestiture of Board.org to Executive Platforms, a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners, for $95 million in cash. The transaction is subject to customary adjustments, and post-closing earnout opportunities for total consideration of up to $103 million.

FiscalNote is a policy and global intelligence company whose portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and others. Board.org, which represented 10% of FiscalNote's FY 2023 GAAP revenue, is a peer-to-peer executive community platform focused on structured collaborative insights and unbiased, actionable advice.

The Northern Virginia-based Greenberg Traurig Corporate team was led by Shareholder Scott Meza, and included Shareholder Jason T. Simon and Associates John S. Jongbloed and Conor Griffin Goetz.

You can learn more in FiscalNote's press release here.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practic e comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Northern Virginia Office: Greenberg Traurig's clients rely on the more than 50 attorneys in the firm's Northern Virginia office for multifaceted, broad-based legal services. Team members' primary goal is to assist clients in addressing their legal needs, locally, regionally, or on a global scale. They work collaboratively with colleagues around the region, or across to Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. And when a matter requires it, they do not hesitate to utilize the firm's full slate of cross border resources. Clients come to the Northern Virginia office for their corporate and securities matters, real estate transactions, wealth management and tax planning, business immigration compliance, labor and employment issues, litigation cases, and government contract needs, among others. Clients have included the top decision makers at tech companies headquartered in the region, as well as government contractors, health care organizations, high net worth individuals, and developers. Most of the firm's Northern Virginia attorneys are admitted to practice in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

