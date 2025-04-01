Greenberg Traurig Represents Global Net Lease in $1.1 Billion Real Estate Portfolio Sale

"Greenberg Traurig is honored to act as GNL's trusted corporate and real estate counsel and to assist GNL in this strategic deal," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President Michael J. Baum. Post this

GNL previously entered into a binding agreement with RCG to sell its multitenant portfolio of 100 non-core properties for approximately $1.8 billion, according to the company's press release. Greenberg Traurig continues to advise GNL on this multiphase transaction, together with co-counsel Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, LLP.

"Greenberg Traurig is honored to act as GNL's trusted corporate and real estate counsel and to assist GNL in this strategic deal," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President Michael J. Baum, a Chicago-based co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice, and Orlando office Co-Managing Shareholder Jonathan M. Perry, who served as co-counsel to GNL in the transaction. "We look forward to our continued partnership with GNL to support its long-term growth and success."

GNL Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jesse Charles Galloway said, "The Greenberg Traurig team has provided GNL with excellent representation for many years, and their ability to effectively and efficiently handle a transaction of this complexity demonstrates the value of our continued engagement."

In addition to Baum and Perry, the Greenberg Traurig team representing GNL was led by Shareholder Joseph A. Herz, co-chair of the firm's New York Corporate Department and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Practice, as well as Charlotte Of Counsel Ryan Reimers. They were assisted by Orlando Associate Jonathan R. Pickett. In total, the deal team comprised more than 40 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from seven offices nationwide.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

