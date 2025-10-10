Greenberg Traurig Represents Gravitas Insurance Group in Sale to Howden

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Gravitas Insurance Group, a leading entertainment event insurance broker specializing in contingency coverage for music, sports, and live events, in its sale to Howden.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Gravitas Insurance Group, a leading entertainment event insurance broker specializing in contingency coverage for music, sports, and live events, in its sale to Howden. Howden is a global insurance intermediary headquartered in the U.K., operating across 56 countries throughout Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. The transaction closed Oct. 1.

Greenberg Traurig's team was led by Tax Of Counsel Jeffrey C. Joy in Portland and Orange County, Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Shareholder Michael J. Morris in Charlotte and New Jersey, and Corporate Of Counsel Fatin F.Haddad in Albany.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

