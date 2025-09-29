Greenberg Traurig Represents Grupo Olvera in Sale of Eno Majority Ownership to Grupo La Mansión

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Grupo Olvera in connection with the sale of majority ownership in Eno, one of renowned Chef Enrique Olvera's restaurant chains, to Grupo La Mansión.

With this integration, Grupo La Mansión will assume the operation and management of Eno, with a commitment to drive its growth, strengthen its market presence, and bring its concept to a broader audience. Grupo Olvera will remain involved and continue to provide strategic advice to ensure that Eno's essence and vision are preserved, according to Enos-La Mansion press release

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Banking & Finance Shareholder Rodrigo Orozco Waters and Corporate Shareholder Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera, with key support from Law Clerk María Fernanda León.

Grupo Olvera, founded by Olvera, is recognized for its innovative approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine and for its diverse portfolio of acclaimed restaurant concepts. Eno stands out as a leading restaurant chain known for its focus on quality, sustainability, and culinary creativity.

Grupo La Mansión is a prominent operator in the Mexican restaurant sector, with a proven record in the operation and expansion of successful dining concepts throughout Mexico.

