Greenberg Traurig Represents Gurney's Inn Resort & Spa in $235 Million Refinancing

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Gurney's Inn Resort & Spa LLC and Panoramic Partners LLC, which are affiliates of its longstanding client, BLDG Management Co., Inc., in connection with the refinancing of the Gurney's Montauk Resort located in Montauk, N.Y. with a $235 million first mortgage loan originated by New York-based lender Smith Hill Capital LLC.

The Greenberg Traurig team that worked on the transaction comprised New York Real Estate Shareholders Gary S. Kleinman and Danielle M. Stingone, Associate Molly J. Drescher, and Paralegal Supervisor Tana Brkani. Delaware Corporate Shareholder Brian L. Colborn and Associate Olivia Snow were also members of the deal team.

