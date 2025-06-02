Greenberg Traurig Represents Hilco Capital on Design Group Americas, Inc. Acquisition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised a special purpose vehicle of Hilco Capital in relation to its acquisition of Design Group Americas, Inc. from IG Design Group plc, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of celebrations, stationery, creative play, and gifting products.

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised a special purpose vehicle of Hilco Capital in relation to its acquisition of Design Group Americas, Inc. from IG Design Group plc, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of celebrations, stationery, creative play, and gifting products.

Design Group Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary and the top company of IG Design Group's DG Americas division. The transaction includes a nominal upfront cash payment by Hilco Capital of one U.S. dollar and a contingent future revenue share under which IG Design Group will receive a percentage of any future proceeds from the sale or realization of the company or its assets.

Design Group Americas' existing U.S. receivables backed asset-based lending financing facility is being terminated upon completion of the transaction, and the company is in the process of securing a new three-year financing agreement with its lenders, which is expected to conclude by the end of June.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Hilco Capital comprised Banking & Finance Shareholder Luke Lado on both corporate and finance matters and Corporate Shareholder Joel Wheeler on corporate matters, with assistance from Banking & Finance Associate Suraj Padhiar.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

