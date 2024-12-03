Greenberg Traurig Represents HSBC Mexico in a Club Deal Revolving Credit Facility

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig represented HSBC Mexico, one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in the world, in a club deal revolving credit facility for US$115 million, led by HSBC Mexico as structuring and monitoring agent, and Klöeckner Metal Service Center de México (Kloeckner Mexico) as borrower.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig represented HSBC Mexico, one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in the world, in a club deal revolving credit facility for US$115 million, led by HSBC Mexico as structuring and monitoring agent, and Klöeckner Metal Service Center de México (Kloeckner Mexico) as borrower.

This financing will enable Kloeckner Mexico to meet its working capital needs following its 2023 purchase of National Material of Mexico (NMM), a supplier of automotive and industrial materials in North America.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Shareholders Fernando Orrantia Dworak in the Mexico City office and Oscar Stephens in the New York office. Associates Susana Doen Castillo from the Mexico City office and Christina A. Revilla Chacon from New York office provided key support.

Kloeckner Mexico is part of U.S.-based Kloeckner Metals Corporation, a leading global distributor of steel and metal products. Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a subsidiary of the Kloeckner & Co. SE, which is headquartered in Duisburg, Germany.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, tax, international trade, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

