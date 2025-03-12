Greenberg Traurig Represents Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay Rum in Acquisition by Next Century Spirits

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented country music superstar Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay Rum in its acquisition by Next Century Spirits.

ATLANTA, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented country music superstar Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay Rum in its acquisition by Next Century Spirits. Blue Chair Bay Rum, created by Chesney, is one of the world's largest independently owned rum brands, having sold millions of cases globally since its inception.

The transaction was led by Jess Rosen, co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, and Duane D. Sitar, with support from Steve Mastbaum, Justin E. Mann, Glenn J. Thompson, and Joel Feldman.

Founded in 2013, Blue Chair Bay Rum has gained widespread popularity for its high-quality spirits and its embodiment of Chesney's relaxed, beach-inspired lifestyle. The brand's success has carved a strong position in the spirits industry, resonating with consumers seeking authenticity and connection.

Next Century Spirits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is known for its cutting-edge blending and distillation technologies and expertise in custom spirit development. The acquisition is set to propel Blue Chair Bay Rum to new heights, with Chesney remaining actively involved in the brand's growth and vision.

"This acquisition is a testament to Kenny Chesney's vision and the power of authentic branding in the spirits industry. We are honored to have played a role in this significant transaction," Rosen said. "The collaboration between Blue Chair Bay Rum and Next Century Spirits represents an exciting new chapter for the brand and its loyal customers."

Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice regularly advises clients at the intersection of entertainment, lifestyle branding, and business innovation, providing strategic counsel tailored to their unique needs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, TheLegal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

