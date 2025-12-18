Greenberg Traurig Represents LVDC in Assets Sale to BetMakers

Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Las Vegas Dissemination Company (LVDC) and its founder and CEO, John Gaughan, in the sale of certain assets to BetMakers Technology Group.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Las Vegas Dissemination Company (LVDC) and its founder and CEO, John Gaughan, in the sale of certain assets to BetMakers Technology Group.

LVDC is Nevada's only licensed systems operator for pari-mutuel wagering, a type of pool betting that is often used in horse racing and lotteries. The company is the racing industry's only full-service, race information and off-track-betting hub facility, and is therefore the exclusive pari-mutuel service provider for Nevada's gaming industry and all major out-of-state casinos, according to LVDC's website.

In a press release, BetMakers said the definitive asset purchase agreement will strengthen its foothold in the United States by securing direct access to one of Nevada's top-tier casino wagering operators.

The Greenberg Traurig Las Vegas-based deal team representing LVDC was led by Corporate Practice Shareholders Brandon Roos and Michael J. Bonner, who is also co-managing shareholder of the firm's Las Vegas office, and Corporate Associate Serena Ruedas. LVDC is a longtime client of relationship Shareholder Mark E. Ferrario.

