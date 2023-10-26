Greenberg Traurig Represents Nautilus Solar in First Private Placement of Community Solar Projects

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Nautilus US Power Holdco (Nautilus Solar) in a $202 million U.S. debt private placement to refinance 58 operating projects aggregating to 186 MW located across seven states. The transaction is the first investment-grade institutional portfolio financing of mainly community solar projects.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Nautilus US Power Holdco (Nautilus Solar) in a $202 million U.S. debt private placement to refinance 58 operating projects aggregating to 186 MW located across seven states. The transaction is the first investment-grade institutional portfolio financing of mainly community solar projects.

The Greenberg Traurig team negotiated the transaction documents and provided overall transaction support to Nautilus Solar.

"It was an honor to work with Nautilus Solar in this milestone transaction. Our shared commitment to sustainability made our collaboration especially gratifying. We hope this transaction will further engage the capital markets in financing community solar and distributed energy," Audrey Louison said.

The deal team was led by Louison and Oscar Stephens, with Igal Rojzman, Natalie Gallego, John Slattery, and Marc Ochs.

