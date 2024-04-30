Greenberg Traurig Represents ONO Pharmaceutical Co. in $2.4B Acquisition of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company ONO Pharmaceutical Co. in its acquisition of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals for $25.60 per share in cash, for a total equity value of $2.4 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

ONO said that as a wholly owned subsidiary Deciphera's research and development capabilities in the cancer field and commercial capabilities in the United States and Europe will reinforce ONO's pipeline and accelerate global development.

"It has been an honor to work with ONO, a 300-year-old company with a strong innovative portfolio, and guide them through this transaction that will help grow their capabilities to help those diagnosed with cancer and other diseases around the globe," said Chia-Feng Lu, a Washington, D.C., based Life Sciences and Medical Technology shareholder who co-led the deal. "The scope of this transaction, which involved multiple jurisdictions and a broad array of highly complex corporate and regulatory work, demonstrates the strength of Greenberg Traurig's global platform in life sciences. I look forward to continuing our work with ONO in the years to come."

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Lu and New York Corporate Shareholder Michael D. Helsel.

