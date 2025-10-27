Greenberg Traurig Represents PIMCO in Massive Debt Financing Deal for Hyperion Data Center Project

Multidisciplinary team of 40+ Greenberg Traurig attorneys advised on transaction.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented funds and accounts managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) in acquiring a significant portion of a $27 billion private-debt package that will finance the development of Meta Platforms' Hyperion data center campus in Richland Parish, Louisiana.

Meta and Blue Owl Capital entered into a joint venture to develop the data center campus, with Blue Owl owning 80% of the venture and Meta holding 20%. PIMCO is one of the world's leading fixed-income investment managers, and PIMCO funds were the biggest buyer of the Hyperion bonds.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to assist PIMCO in this milestone transaction, which is among the largest private debt offerings ever completed and could serve as a template for financing data center and AI infrastructure in the future," said Miami Corporate Shareholder Joshua B. Forman and Chicago Real Estate Shareholder Shawn K. Ronda, who co-led a multidisciplinary deal team of more than 40 Greenberg Traurig attorneys. "The transaction demonstrates PIMCO's deep expertise in structuring complex financings that meet dynamic borrower needs while creating value for its funds and accounts."

The core Greenberg Traurig deal team also included Real Estate Shareholder Garin T. Muranaka, Corporate Shareholder Thomas Woolsey, Corporate Of Counsel Guillaume Le Masson, and Corporate Associates Chase Wathen and Ryan Yergensen.

The attorneys are members of Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Group, which serves clients in the data center, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications industries. Leveraging the firm's global platform, the group comprises more than 110 attorneys from multiple practice areas worldwide, including Corporate, Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, and Real Estate, to advise clients on a wide range of transactions, from hyperscale leasing and data center developments to land acquisitions and joint ventures.

About Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Group: Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Group is dedicated to serving clients in the data center, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications industries. We understand the unique operational and legal challenges in this space and are well-equipped to help you pursue your objectives. Our team has experience advising clients on a wide range of transactions in this sector, including hyperscale leasing, land acquisitions, data center developments, joint ventures, debt financings, and mergers and acquisitions, to name a few. We represent some of the world's largest data center operators, cloud service providers, and telecommunications carriers on complex transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and development projects. Our deep industry knowledge, combined with core transactional experience, allows us to effectively identify key risks and structure transactions in ways that align with your goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

