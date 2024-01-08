Greenberg Traurig Represents Pomvom Ltd. in its Business Combination Agreement with Israel Aquistions Corp.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Pomvom Ltd. in connection with its business combination agreement with Israel Acquisitions Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Pomvom Ltd. in connection with its business combination agreement with Israel Acquisitions Corp.

The transaction had a total equity value for Pomvom of $125 million, and is expected to bring the combined company to trade on the Nasdaq.

Pomvom Ltd. is a publicly traded Israeli technology company that serves amusement parks and attraction operators across the world by developing experiential digital documentation solutions to replace existing photographic systems.

Israel Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses on high-growth technology companies that are based in Israel and that carry out a substantial portion of their activities in Israel or have a significant Israeli connection.

The Greenberg Traurig team that represented Pomvom Ltd. was led by New York Shareholder Eyal Peled, with assistance from Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Corporate Practice Alan I. Annex, New York Shareholder Adam S. Namoury, Fort Lauderdale Shareholder Grant J. Levine, and New York Associates Catalina Rodriguez Trout and Eunice J. Park.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

