Greenberg Traurig Represents Premier Fiber and Colocation Provider 123NET in Majority Investment Sale to Grain Management

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented 123NET, a premier commercial and residential fiber internet, data center interconnectivity and colocation, and business voice services provider based in Michigan, in the sale of a majority interest in the company to Grain Management, a global investment firm that focuses on the broadband and digital infrastructure sectors.

The deal, which was first announced in April, closed July 19. In addition to operating several high-density data centers in metro Detroit and Grand Rapids, 123NET is a Michigan-based Internet Service Provider focused on equipping businesses with industry-leading fiber, internet, colocation, and voice services. 123NET's leadership team will remain in place and retain a meaningful ownership position. For further information, read Grain Management's press releases here.

The Washington, D.C.-based Greenberg Traurig team was led by Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group Co-Chair Kemal Hawa, Shareholder Christopher T. Turek, and Associate Nicolas H. Sabet.

Additional support was provided by a multidisciplinary cross-office team, including Brian Witkowski in Chicago, L. Frank Cordero in Miami, Jeffrey K. Ekeberg in Chicago, Maria Walker in Miami, and Joseph K. Kunnirickal, Frank (Kelvin) Jones Jr., Joshua Pincus, and Hunter L. Shattuck in Washington D.C.

