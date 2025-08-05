Greenberg Traurig Represents Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa as Underwriter in First Issuance and Public Offering of Trust Certificates

Attorneys from the Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig represented Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa as underwriter in connection with the establishment of a program for up to US$650 million for the preliminary registration of trust certificates under the Certificates of Capital Development (CKD) regime, which was voluntarily adopted by the issuer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from the Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig represented Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa as underwriter in connection with the establishment of a program for up to US$650 million for the preliminary registration of trust certificates under the Certificates of Capital Development (CKD) regime, which was voluntarily adopted by the issuer.

This marks the first time a program and issuance of trust certificates have voluntarily adopted the CKD regime, the proceeds from the offering will be used for alternative asset investments representing a new financial instrument in the Mexican capital markets, giving the retail investor access to a new class of possible investments.

As part of the transaction, Greenberg Traurig advised the client on the issuance of up to 3,000,000 Series A Trust Certificates, identified as Sub-series A-1 and Sub-series A-2. These certificates were issued under the program with ticker symbols "PMCPCC 25D" and "PMCPCC 25-2D," and are managed by Promecap Capital de Riesgo.

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Capital Markets Shareholder David Argueta, with key support from Associate Joaquín García Pimentel Borja.

Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa is a full-service Mexican brokerage firm and subsidiary of Scotiabank, a leading Canadian multinational financial group that provides investment banking, capital markets, and asset management services throughout Mexico.

Promecap Capital de Riesgo is a leading Mexican private equity and alternative asset management firm, specializing in flexible capital deployment strategies across sectors in Mexico and Latin America, including private equity, credit, and co-investments.

