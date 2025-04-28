Greenberg Traurig Represents Seesaw on MENA-based Edtech Startup Little Thinking Minds Acquisition

A cross-border multidisciplinary team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig acted as counsel to Seesaw on its acquisition of Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based edtech startup Little Thinking Minds.

Seesaw, the U.S.-based leading global PreK-12 learning experience platform, will integrate its interactive learning technology with Little Thinking Minds' evidence-based Arabic literacy curriculum and assessment tools to enhance education for PreK-12 students, educators, and families regionally and internationally.

This strategic partnership positions Seesaw – which is trusted by over 25 million educators, students, and families worldwide – to expand its already significant footprint in the MENA region, strengthening its offering with comprehensive, culturally relevant educational content and literacy tools in both Arabic and English, further reinforcing Seesaw's commitment to multilingual education.

The acquisition marks a significant development in the MENA edtech ecosystem. Seesaw and Little Thinking Minds currently serve over 800,000 users at over 3,000 schools, ministries, and school groups in the MENA region and will now look to rapidly expand their global reach as part of their combined offering.

Seesaw offers a suite of award-winning interactive and AI-driven learning tools and digital curriculum products designed to enhance student engagement, facilitate real-time assessments, and strengthen school-home communication. In addition to their comprehensive platform and curriculum in English, Seesaw will launch their Arabic-language platform in late 2025. Ministries and school leaders will benefit from data-driven insights through Seesaw's interactive dashboards and student portfolios, offering a clearer view of student progress and learning outcomes.

Founded in 2004, Little Thinking Minds is a pioneering edtech startup dedicated to closing the literacy gap for Arabic-speaking students worldwide, with a strong focus on the MENA region. Through its platforms—I Read Arabic, I Start Arabic, and the Mizan Assessment Platform—the company has empowered over 400,000 students across 10+ countries with evidence-based digital literacy solutions. Backed by independent research, Little Thinking Minds' programs have demonstrated a 25% improvement in literacy levels and are trusted by public and private schools, refugee education programs, and government initiatives to deliver measurable outcomes.

The cross-border multidisciplinary team from Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office was led by Corporate Shareholder Chadi Salloum, Of Counsel Krishen Patel, and Associate Abdulla Al Hashili. The team was also supported by New York based Shareholder Serena Y. Shi.

"We are extremely grateful to the GT team for advising us on this complex transaction involving many stakeholders. This was our first deal in the region and we needed a strong deal team to drive the process and to guide us on local considerations – the GT team were spot on!" said Matthew Given, CEO of Seesaw.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting roots in the key industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate; Infrastructure & Transportation; Energy & Natural Resources; Hospitality; Finance & Restructuring; M&A; Private Equity; Private Credit; Sports & Entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; Capital Markets; Disputes; and White Collar & Investigations.

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

