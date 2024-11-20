Greenberg Traurig Represents Sellers on Sale of CBBG Group to Vertex, a Portfolio Company of Wind Point Partners

Greenberg Traurig acted as counsel to the sellers in relation to the sale of CBBG Group (CBBG), to The Vertex Companies, LLC (Vertex), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (Wind Point).

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig acted as counsel to the sellers in relation to the sale of CBBG Group (CBBG), to The Vertex Companies, LLC (Vertex), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (Wind Point).

CBBG Group is an expert firm in the Middle East and Europe with a highly skilled group of construction professionals, who support delay, disruption, and quantum disputes. CBBG employees are credentialed and have a reputation of excellence. With a diverse portfolio of projects, from commercial to residential, to infrastructure and transportation, CBBG provides clients with expert advice and solutions across the entire spectrum of construction and infrastructure projects.

The transaction marks Vertex's first global acquisition and signifies a combination of synergies, allowing Vertex to expand their forensic consulting and expert testimony capabilities into the Middle East, Africa and Europe, further enhancing their global expansion plans.

Vertex is a professional services firm that provides expert witness and dispute resolution services, forensic consulting, surety, project advisory, compliance, and regulatory consulting throughout the globe. Vertex focuses on bettering outcomes for its clients, colleagues and communities by cleaning the environment, advising and guiding the construction of communities, and solving complex challenges to provide a more sustainable, safe and just world.

The Greenberg Traurig cross-border team was led by Corporate Shareholder Chadi Salloum, Of Counsel Krishen Patel, Senior Associate Patrick Lilly and Associate Justin Hool. The team was further supported by Shareholders Adam S. Namoury and Alex Tostevin, and Associate Divya Seth.

"We are delighted with the successful close of the transaction and look forward to the next phase of growth with the Vertex group. I would especially like to thank the team at Greenberg whose responsiveness and attention to detail was standout - we are sincerely grateful for the team's dedication and support throughout the transaction" said Lee Barry, Senior Partner, CBBG.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, M&A, Private Equity, Private Credit, Tax, Sports & Entertainment (including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs), Capital Markets, Arbitrations & Disputes, Health Care, and Life Sciences.

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Amira Alyamani, Greenberg Traurig, +971 (0) 4595 3637, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig