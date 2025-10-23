Greenberg Traurig Represents Strategic Gaming Management in $301M Acquisition of Casino Property, Including Sale-Leaseback to Facilitate Acquisition

Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Strategic Gaming Management, LLC in the acquisition of a New Mexico property, Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, for $301 million.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Strategic Gaming Management, LLC in the acquisition of a New Mexico property, Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, for $301 million, utilizing financing through a sale-leaseback with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI).

The transaction represents Strategic Gaming Management's third acquisition in the last two years. Opened in 1959, Sunland Park sits on approximately 157 acres and features a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor, offering 738 slots and 12 electronic gaming tables. It includes a 1-mile thoroughbred and quarter horse racetrack with a 733-seat stadium. The property also features a 600-person capacity ballroom, a simulcast wagering area, and a hotel, according to GLPI's press release.

The Greenberg Traurig team that represented Strategic Gaming Management was led by Corporate Practice attorneys Michael J. Bonner, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Las Vegas office, and Mike Shalmy. Other key team members included: G. Michelle Ferreira, executive vice president and co-chair of the global Tax Practice; Shareholders Chad D. Striker, Terence M. Dunleavy, Scott E. Fink, and David Edington; and Associate Brenden P. Dunleavy.

About Strategic Gaming Management: Strategic Gaming Management, LLC is a fast-growing operator of high-quality gaming assets in the Midwest and Mountain West, United States. The company currently operates four properties in Nevada, South Dakota, and New Mexico, and was founded in 2009 by J. Grant Lincoln with the acquisition of Baldini's in Reno, Nevada. Prior to the acquisition of Baldini's and formation of Strategic Gaming Management,

Lincoln, a 35-year industry veteran, was the founder and CEO of Century Gaming, overseeing the company through a period of explosive growth resulting in Century becoming the largest regional slot route operator, with over 10,000 games and numerous acquisitions.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP