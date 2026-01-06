Greenberg Traurig Represents The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in Advocacy for Proposition 14,Texas Senate Bill 5 and SJR 3

Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) with compliance assistance and legislative advocacy work regarding Proposition 14, Senate Bill 5, and SJR 4.

After the passage of the underlying Senate bill and Senate joint resolution, Texas voters approved Proposition 14, securing a $3 billion state investment in brain health research, including dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related disorders. It makes Texas the first state in the nation to allocate this large of a fund for research that specifically includes Parkinson's research, positioning itself as a leader in advancing brain health innovation.

Shareholder Elizabeth Ross Hadley led the team, coordinating closely with MJFF's policy team and Texas advocates. The firm provided critical legislative advocacy, followed by guidance on compliance with lobbying and election laws throughout the "Yes on Proposition 14" campaign. The result strengthens research, clinical trial access, and workforce development for Texans affected by Parkinson's, dementia, Alzheimer's, and related disorders.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to have supported MJFF in advocating for transformative funding for brain health research in Texas," Hadley said. "It is an honor to work alongside the MJFF team, and we hope that this victory will accelerate the pace of discovery and improve care for countless Texans living with neurodegenerative diseases."

The Greenberg Traurig team included Austin Associate Sergio Cavazos.

