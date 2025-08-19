Greenberg Traurig Represents The One 23 Group Inc. in Acquisition of Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented The One 23 Group Inc., a platform entity of Willow Creek Partners, LLC, in its acquisition of Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc., an information technology solutions provider that offers a wide range of services to government customers.

McLEAN, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented The One 23 Group Inc., a platform entity of Willow Creek Partners, LLC, in its acquisition of Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc., an information technology solutions provider that offers a wide range of services to government customers.

The Northern Virginia-based Corporate team was led by Shareholder Jeffrey A.D. Cohen, Of Counsel Valery K. Slosman, and Associate Conor Griffin Goetz, working closely with Shareholder Timothy J. Jessell and a credit team comprising Shareholder James Doyle in Washington, D.C., and Associates Frank A. Montes de Oca in Orlando and Adam H. Potter in Atlanta.

"For more information about this transaction, read The One 23 Group's press release here."

About Greenberg Traurig's Northern Virginia Office: Greenberg Traurig's clients rely on the more than 50 attorneys in the firm's Northern Virginia office for multifaceted, broad-based legal services. Team members' primary goal is to assist clients in addressing their legal needs, locally, regionally, or on a global scale. They work collaboratively with colleagues around the region, or across to Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. And when a matter requires it, they do not hesitate to utilize the firm's full slate of cross border resources. Clients come to the Northern Virginia office for their corporate and securities matters, real estate transactions, wealth management and tax planning, business immigration compliance, labor and employment issues, litigation cases, and government contract needs, among others. Clients have included the top decision makers at tech companies headquartered in the region, as well as government contractors, health care organizations, high net worth individuals, and developers. Most of the firm's Northern Virginia attorneys are admitted to practice in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 202-294-7824, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP