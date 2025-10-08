Greenberg Traurig Represents Volkswagen Bank on Establishment of Registered Bank Note Program and Two Joint Issuances Worth MXN$2.5B

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Volkswagen Bank in launching a long-term program for issuing bank notes for up to MXN$7 billion pesos.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Volkswagen Bank in launching a long-term program for issuing bank notes for up to MXN$7 billion pesos. The firm also advised on the first two joint issuances — one variable-rate and one fixed-rate — totaling MXN$2.5 billion through the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, BMV). This marks the Volkswagen Bank'sreturn to the market since 2020.

Casa de Bolsa BBVA México, Grupo Financiero BBVA México and Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat acted as joint lead underwriters.

Volkswagen Bank, part of the Volkswagen Group in Mexico, offers innovative banking and automotive financing solutions. The bank provides a range of tailored products designed to simplify the purchase and ownership of the Volkswagen Group's vehicles, positioning itself as a leader in automotive lending and financing.

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Capital Markets Shareholder David Argueta, supported by Associate Andrés Gallastegui.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

