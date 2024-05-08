Greenberg Traurig Rises on BTI Client Service A-Team 2024 Ranking

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is ranked on the BTI Client Service A-Team 2024 report. The publication ranked Greenberg Traurig 47th in client service performance for 2024, up from 51st in 2023.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is ranked on the BTI Client Service A-Team 2024 report. The publication ranked Greenberg Traurig 47th in client service performance for 2024, up from 51st in 2023.

According to BTI, the Client Service A-Team is the only law firm ranking based solely on unprompted, objective feedback from corporate counsel. The analysis is based on 17 objective ranking factors that are agreed upon by corporate counsels as the main drivers of solid relationships with law firms.

The BTI Client Service A-Team 2024 is a detailed study sourced from data collected during BTI's Annual Survey of General Counsel. The data collection period for the 2024 study spanned from May 2023 to February 2024, during which 300 comprehensive interviews were conducted.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, 2128016983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig