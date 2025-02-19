Greenberg Traurig Secures Another Victory for Medtronic MiniMed in California

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP secured another victory for Medtronic MiniMed at the summary judgment stage in Rieger v. Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (No. 20STCV33401), resulting in dismissal of the entire action alleging that a defective insulin pump caused significant injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP secured another victory for Medtronic MiniMed at the summary judgment stage in Rieger v. Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (No. 20STCV33401), resulting in dismissal of the entire action alleging that a defective insulin pump caused significant injuries.

The Greenberg Traurig attorney team representing MiniMed included Shareholders Rodney M. Hudson and Thomas R. Pack of the San Francisco office and Shareholder Nicole E. Narotzky of the Minneapolis office.

After extensive litigation and briefing, the Los Angeles Superior Court concluded that the insulin pump used by the plaintiff was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through the rigorous premarket approval process and, therefore, the plaintiff's California state law claims were preempted as a matter of law under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Riegel v. Medtronic (128 S. Ct. 999).

Pack argued the motion.

"We are thrilled to achieve this significant victory in Los Angeles, and we thank Medtronic MiniMed for placing its faith in us to handle this important case," Hudson, Pack, and Narotzky said in a joint statement.

In November 2024, Greenberg Traurig prevailed for Medtronic MiniMed in Wiggins v. Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (3:22-cv-02781), helping secure dismissal of an alleged wrongful death case at the summary judgment stage in favor of MiniMed following a lengthy Rule 702 hearing.

